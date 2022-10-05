Media

VideoAmp launches second-by-second TV measurement as marketers demand data precision

BET tests measuring by seconds to help analyze custom audiences for P&G and other brands
By Jack Neff. Published on October 05, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
What ad-supported streaming TV needs to know to keep on winning
Credit: iStock

VideoAmp is rolling out second-by-second ad viewership as a deal currency, drawing on experience with Paramount’s BET as an early adopter measuring viewership not only of commercials but also longer form branded content during its BET Awards last summer.

Second-by-second reporting for TV—in all its many forms—is still relatively rare for use as currency in deals, as ratings from Nielsen are still done based on average commercial minute viewing across programs or commercial pods. But Nielsen last year announced plans to roll out individual commercial measurements (still planned as part of the rollout of Nielsen One later this year, a spokesman said). And other measurement firms—including Comscore and iSpot.tv—previously have touted their ability to measure ads on a second-by-second basis. As early as last decade, Nielsen was working on a limited basis on second-by-second data from its household panel.
 

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis
Click here

Still seconds haven't figured into currency in TV deals generally. But as the industry moves toward common measurement of video—whether it be on linear TV, connected TV or elsewhere online—that will require second-by-second measurement. The Media Rating Council’s cross-media measurement standard, for example, calls for “duration weighting” of ads that involves measuring how much of an ad was viewed regardless of whether it was on a TV set, phone, tablet or desktop computer.

Generally, the industry is moving toward doing deals based on impressions rather than ratings of average commercial minutes, said VideoAmp Chief Measurability Officer Josh Chasin. VideoAmp’s measurement is one more move in that direction, combining input from smart TVs and cable or satellite set-top boxes covering more than 39 million homes.

Analysis using actual commercial seconds opens the door for publishers to build value of inventory, for example, by showing how an advertiser’s reach builds throughout a program, Chasin said. And advertisers can evaluate how their ads performed at maintaining viewership compared to others, see how frequency of ads within a program affects viewership, and look at how various custom audiences watched ads.

More from Ad Age
Geico cuts marketing staff, puts media account in review
Adrianne Pasquarelli
How Meta reset brand safety controls on Facebook and Instagram
Garett Sloane
Agencies are struggling to get employees back into the office
Judann Pollack

Second-by-second analytics is probably most useful for such things as sports and award shows, where people are more likely to switch channels during viewing than with other programming, Chasin said.

BET used advanced metrics leveraging VideoAmp’s second-by-second offering to understand key moments during the 2022 BET Awards in June, including how well the show reached high-value audiences for advertisers, like groups described as “change makers” and “cultural influencers.”

“I think it gives [advertisers] information about how their audience is engaging in particular content,” said Louis Carr, president of media sales for BET. “We know content is fluid, but it basically says this is the strongest and this is where they saw and engaged the most.” It can also help determine what messaging resonates the most with each audience segment.

Ad Age Next: CMO

Get your tickets for the Dec. 7 event in New York
Register here

For the BET Awards, second-by-second analytics went well beyond measuring standard commercials to also measure branded content and longer-form advertising from marketers such as Procter & Gamble Co., Carr said.

“Because the messages are so varied, it really tells you what is working,” he said. “If you look at P&G, they had both traditional commercials, but also branded content and non-traditional commercials. It gives them an idea of does it all work together? Does one work better than the other when you’re trying to influence this audience?”

At least initially, BET will most likely use second-by-second analytics primarily for major tentpole events like the BET Awards, Carr said, though it may eventually shift to other programming.

BET teams used the data to identify the most compelling program elements, such as show performances, commercials and host presentations, Berj Kazanjian, senior VP of ad sales research at BET, said in a statement. Ultimately, the advanced metrics will help BET enhance content, improve reach and deepen engagement, he said.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Could Eli Manning’s Chad Powers become the next Ted Lasso?

Could Eli Manning’s Chad Powers become the next Ted Lasso?
Nielsen and Roku introduce tool for ad measurement

Nielsen and Roku introduce tool for ad measurement
Amazon will rebrand Epix as MGM+

Amazon will rebrand Epix as MGM+
Sephora, SheaMoisture, Stitch Fix, Ritz-Carlton back Hearst Magazines’ ‘Celebrate Black’ event

Sephora, SheaMoisture, Stitch Fix, Ritz-Carlton back Hearst Magazines’ ‘Celebrate Black’ event
OpenAP brings targeted audiences to programmatic market—to break down TV ad buying silos

OpenAP brings targeted audiences to programmatic market—to break down TV ad buying silos
‘Saturday Night Live’ opens 48th season and other fall TV premieres: The Week Ahead

‘Saturday Night Live’ opens 48th season and other fall TV premieres: The Week Ahead
Fox Entertainment CEO exits to lead Roku's streaming channel

Fox Entertainment CEO exits to lead Roku's streaming channel
NFL signs Apple Music as Super Bowl halftime show sponsor in $250 million deal

NFL signs Apple Music as Super Bowl halftime show sponsor in $250 million deal