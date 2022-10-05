VideoAmp launches second-by-second TV measurement as marketers demand data precision

VideoAmp is rolling out second-by-second ad viewership as a deal currency, drawing on experience with Paramount’s BET as an early adopter measuring viewership not only of commercials but also longer form branded content during its BET Awards last summer.
Second-by-second reporting for TV—in all its many forms—is still relatively rare for use as currency in deals, as ratings from Nielsen are still done based on average commercial minute viewing across programs or commercial pods. But Nielsen last year announced plans to roll out individual commercial measurements (still planned as part of the rollout of Nielsen One later this year, a spokesman said). And other measurement firms—including Comscore and iSpot.tv—previously have touted their ability to measure ads on a second-by-second basis. As early as last decade, Nielsen was working on a limited basis on second-by-second data from its household panel.