VideoAmp launches second-by-second TV measurement as marketers demand data precision

Still seconds haven't figured into currency in TV deals generally. But as the industry moves toward common measurement of video—whether it be on linear TV, connected TV or elsewhere online—that will require second-by-second measurement. The Media Rating Council’s cross-media measurement standard, for example, calls for “duration weighting” of ads that involves measuring how much of an ad was viewed regardless of whether it was on a TV set, phone, tablet or desktop computer.

Generally, the industry is moving toward doing deals based on impressions rather than ratings of average commercial minutes, said VideoAmp Chief Measurability Officer Josh Chasin. VideoAmp’s measurement is one more move in that direction, combining input from smart TVs and cable or satellite set-top boxes covering more than 39 million homes.

Analysis using actual commercial seconds opens the door for publishers to build value of inventory, for example, by showing how an advertiser’s reach builds throughout a program, Chasin said. And advertisers can evaluate how their ads performed at maintaining viewership compared to others, see how frequency of ads within a program affects viewership, and look at how various custom audiences watched ads.