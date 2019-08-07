Watch Colbert’s hilarious (and gross) spoof of Coors Light’s ‘shower beer’ ad
Somebody had to spoof Coors Light’s “shower beer” ad. And in last night’s “Late Show,” Stephen Colbert and team totally delivered.
As Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz reported in late July, the beer brand is out with a new campaign called “Made to Chill” that lacks the usual “snowy peaks and mountain streams” and instead serves up scenes of slightly buzzed domesticity, including one ad in which a dude quaffs the brew while showering (and dancing), leading to the tagline “The official beer of drinking in the shower.”
In Tuesday night’s “Meanwhile” segment (starting at the 2:26 mark in the video embedded above), Colbert jokes that that’s “actually an upgrade” because “previously it was ‘The official beer of weeping in your ex-wife’s birdbath.’” He then plays a clip from the ad and concludes that “Coors Light and taking a shower are a perfect match. If you’re going to catch some water in your mouth anyway, why not make it a Coors Light?”
In addition to ridiculing the ad’s small-print disclaimer—“Do not attempt”—Colbert says that “getting people to consume your product in the shower” is “a whole new profit avenue, and other brands are already getting on board,” at which point he cues up a delightfully low-budget ad spoof for something called Von Gelder’s Shower Chili, “The official chili of eating chili in the shower.” The faux spot stars a bearded dude chowing down on a bowl of the “thick and chunky” meal, adding various seasonings and spilling quite a bit of it on himself and the floor of the shower. Naturally, this ad comes with a disclaimer too. A bunch of them, actually: “Do not do this,” “Seriously, don’t,” “Seriously, just don’t” and “WARNING: Using product may result in divorce.”