Ads pop up on pirated movies online. Plus, Chick-fil-A's U.K. exit: Monday Wake-Up Call
Welcome to Ad Age’s Wake-Up Call, our daily roundup of advertising, marketing, media and digital news. If you're reading this online or in a forwarded email, here's the link to sign up for our daily newsletter. You can also get an audio version of this briefing on your Alexa device.
Ad-supported piracy
Here’s a new example of dysfunction in the complex digital advertising supply chain: TeaTV is a service that lets people watch seemingly pirated movies—for free, with ads, CNBC reports. TikTok, BET+, Pandora and Hulu are among the brands whose ads have reportedly shown up on the platform, which also runs content from HBO and Netflix. Pirated content is not exactly brand-safe, so what’s going on here? CNBC writes:
“Some in the industry argue that ad-tech players aren’t scrupulous enough about where ads can be placed, and others suggest that brands need to more clearly lay out which sites are acceptable and unacceptable for showing their ads. And some say the entire digital advertising ecosystem in its sprawling state makes it nearly impossible to expect safety.”
The “sprawling state” of the digital ad ecosystem—that’s a polite way of phrasing it.
Chick-fil-A's brief stay
“Chick-fil-A plans to shutter its first United Kingdom location after locals who support gay rights spoke out against the chain,” Jessica Wohl writes in Ad Age. The chain and its founder have donated to Christian organizations that oppose same-sex marriage, and its U.K. outpost in Reading has drawn scrutiny and criticism. The mall where the shop is located told the BBC it has “decided on this occasion that the right thing to do is to only allow Chick-Fil-A to trade with us for the initial six-month pilot period, and not to extend the lease any further.” The Atlanta-based chain had ventured to the U.K. after opening its first Canadian location in Toronto in September, where it faced protests as well, Wohl writes.
Meanwhile in agency news
TripAdvisor, which turns 20 years old next year, has named agency Mother as its global agency of record. Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli writes that TripAdvisor is trying “to assert itself as a destination for travelers—and advertisers—despite increasing competition from Google, Airbnb and hotels themselves, which are encouraging consumers to book directly.” Still unclear: Will TripAdvisor’s owl mascot make new appearances in commercials?
Just briefly:
Natty Light vs. White Claw: Natural Light Seltzer started running TV ads this weekend during college football programming on CBS, FOX and FOX Sports 1, E.J. Schultz reports in Ad Age. The Anheuser-Busch InBev brand is trying to catch up with market leader White Claw.
Bye: Kimberly-Clark Chief Marketing Officer Giusy Buonfantino will leave the company Nov. 1, after less than 18 months in the role, Adweek reports. The personal care company’s global marketing capabilities team will now report to Alison Lewis, chief growth officer, the report says.
Student council, Key Club and … TikTok club?: Students at some U.S. high schools are forming teacher-approved TikTok clubs, where they use the popular Chinese-owned social media app to create content designed to go viral, The New York Times reports.
Ads of the day: Samsung’s campaign with BBH to bring people's selfies into outer space is No. 3 on Ad Age’s list of the week’s Top 5 creative brand ideas. Check out the full list here.
Got an anonymous tip for Ad Age? Here’s how to contact us.