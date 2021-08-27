Delta variant sharply curtails return-to-office plans

The delta variant has thrown a major wrench into New York companies’ plans to bring their workers back to the office.
Employers now anticipate that only 41% of their office workers will be back by Sept. 30, according to the latest survey of major companies from the Partnership for New York City. The survey was conducted between Aug. 9 and Aug. 20. The figure is down significantly from a Partnership survey in late May, when employers expected 62% of their workers back by the end of September, and the decrease is largely because of the delta variant, the organization said.
“The resurgence of the pandemic and the breakthrough infections among vaccinated people are having a big impact on people’s willingness to come back into public places, including the workplace,” Partnership President and CEO Kathryn Wylde said.