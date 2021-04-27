Krispy Kreme, Smartfood launch doughnut-flavored popcorn
Many snacking aficionados will tell you that Smartfood popcorn and Krispy Kreme doughnuts are two of the most addictive foods in the game. Now, sweet-and-salty connoisseurs won't have to buy those items separately, as a mashup product from the two brands is on its way to shelves nationwide.
Smartfood Original Glazed Doughnut, the love child of the PepsiCo-owned popcorn brand and the North Carolina-based doughnut shop, was reportedly suggested by fans and a panel of “Gen Z consumers.”
"When it comes to snacking, our fans look to us for unexpected, fun flavor innovations that help create joyful moments in their day," says Tina Mahal, VP of marketing at Frito-Lay North America, which includes Smartfood in its portfolio. In its pursuit of product development, Smartfood is constantly “pushing the boundaries of what's possible,” she adds.
Original Glazed Doughnut popcorn is not Smartfood’s first co-branded mashup. Last year, the brand launched a snack mix of its air-popped popcorn and Cap’n Crunch’s fruity Crunch Berries cereal, creating a limited-time product that was met with generally favorable reviews.
The brand’s newest collaboration with Krispy Kreme is slated for a full-scale launch nationwide May 24 and will be available while supplies last, but consumers with a Sam’s Club membership are able to sample now, as the item is already on shelves at the Walmart-owned warehouse chain.
Smartfood and Krispy Kreme are taking advantage of the food mashup trend, which has become increasingly popular in the category in recent years—although with a delicate balance needed between creating a tasty product and delivering a healthy dose of “wow factor,” some items are naturally more appetizing than others.
The past few months alone have seen the introduction of hybrid flavors including Peeps Pepsi, a limited-edition Easter collab; Frank’s Red Hot-flavored Goldfish crackers; and “hanch,” a Canadian condiment blend of hot sauce and ranch dressing from Kraft Heinz.