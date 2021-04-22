What retail marketers are prioritizing for the post-pandemic era
While the vaccine rollout has marked the beginning of the end to the pandemic, the retail industry is irrevocably changed. Many shopping trends that started or accelerated during COVID-19 are here to stay. At this week's Ad Age Next: Retail conference, marketers and analysts detailed the pandemic's lasting effect on the industry, as well as other trends worth watching. Below, a recap.
Moving beyond transactions
As shoppers clamored for arts and crafts during the pandemic, Michaels saw an opportunity to forge long-lasting connections with customers. Before, “we were there, but we were just selling to them,” said Michaels CMO Ron Stoupa. But “our customers wanted to engage. They had time on their hands and they wanted to expand on their love of arts and crafts.” So Michaels moved away from blast emails, focusing instead on social media and hosting virtual classes for its customers.
David Sandström, CMO of Klarna, a buy now, pay later brand, agreed. “E-commerce is moving from being very transactional to being more emotional. It’s still missing some things that are lacking, such as urgency. We want to see it being more interactive,” he said.
Pets go upmarket
Petco made headlines late last year for rebranding itself as a “Health + Wellness Co.” The insight behind that move was driven by the premiumization of the pet category, which was trending well before the pandemic, as more pet owners embraced their furry friends as members of the family. The trend accelerated in the pandemic as stay-at-home orders created a surge in pet ownership, said Tariq Hassan, chief marketing officer at Petco. “A pet inside the home during COVID can bring in a little warmth and comfort during these solitude times.” Petco leaned into this trend with the rebrand and launched a new campaign to call attention to its efforts.
Getting the supply chain in order
The pandemic forced Walmart to focus on its supply chain. “Instead of talking about prices and time saving, we had to talk about ‘you can have a contactless experience,’ and ‘we had this product in stock,’ because that’s what people cared about,” said Cynthia Kleinbaum, VP of marketing for Walmart+ and Walmart. “We had to better connect our marketing to our supply chain because we didn’t want to just spend money on stores or locations where we couldn’t fulfill demand.”
Going bananas
Though online grocery surged during the pandemic, in-person shopping will remain a force, retail experts said. Walmart’s Kleinbaum noted that some shoppers prefer picking produce, like apples, in person. Deborah Weinswig, founder and CEO of Coresight Research, said finicky banana shoppers are an example of the challenges grocers face when it comes to ecommerce. “Who would think that bananas would be the biggest challenge,” she said. “Some people like green bananas, some people like yellow-and-brown-spots, and some people like them just perfectly ripe.” Other experts agreed. “The vast majority of grocery in the United States is and will continue to be offline,” said Sucharita Kodali, VP and principal analyst, Forrester.
Courting younger shoppers
“Social media is oxygen for Gen Z,” said Craig Brommers, chief marketing officer at American Eagle, describing the rationale for why the brand has gotten into what he described as “shoppertainment.” That includes social commerce initiatives like a virtual store on Snapchat and, more recently, an augmented reality shopping guide for jeans on Snapchat. American Eagle also works with singer Addison Rae, who is increasingly popular with younger generations of shoppers. “It’s throw away the old rules of retail; it’s innovate or die,” said Brommers.
EBay is going after the younger demographic with moves such as using TikTok to attract sneakerheads and plugging watches on Clubhouse. Yes, wristwatches are a hit with younger buyers, even in the smartphone era. “It’s about taking the message and finding enthusiasts where they are,” said Andrea Stairs, eBay’s CMO and VP of seller community.