Podcast: Marketer's Brief

How Merrell is making the outdoors more diverse

New CMO has made it her mission to add more women and people of color to the brand’s marketing efforts
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on June 23, 2021.
Behind the unorthodox approach of a new women’s pro sports league

Merrell

Credit: Merrell

After joining Merrell as chief marketing officer last year, Janice Tennant came across a disturbing statistic—71% of participants in outdoor activities were white, according to a recent study conducted by the Outdoor Industry Association. In the year since, she’s made it her mission to change that number and make the outdoors more inclusive and diverse.

Speaking on the most recent episode of the “Marketer’s Brief” podcast, Tennant talks about how Merrell has worked to educate all people on the benefits of the outdoors. She notes that many groups don’t feel they belong outside or identify themselves as “outdoors people” because they are not represented in marketing.

“How do we make sure that feeling of belonging in the outdoors was there for everyone, so they felt included and they felt safe and they felt welcome,” she says.

Janice Tennant

To that end, Merrell has tried to sharpen its storytelling around purpose-related marketing, and pursued partnerships with organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of America to attract more young and diverse consumers. In addition, the brand has focused on diverse agency partners to better tell diverse stories. Earlier this year, when Merrell re-launched its Moab hiking boot, the brand incorporated a more diverse cast in its marketing and also explored more targeted media outreach among new groups such as Hispanics, Tennant says.

“You don’t have to be hanging off the side of a mountain to be considered an outdoors person,” Tennant says. “The reality is that being an outdoors person is an individual definition.”

In the coming months, the Wolverine World Wide-owned footwear label will introduce a brand redesign that will encompass retail stores and its website. The brand recently audited its global presence around the globe to see if it was living up to its brand promise with customers. The new work will begin rolling out this summer.

“Through that exploration and research with consumers, what we started to realize is that we had an opportunity to bring more optimism, more joy to the brand, as well as to leverage this spirit of inclusivity in the way we think about our brand design,” Tennant says.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. 

 

