All the latest production moves, hires and partnerships: October 9, 2019
Mssng Peces has added film and television director Gillian Robespierre to its special projects roster. Robespierre's feature work includes 2014’s “Obvious Child,” for which she earned the National Board of Review award for Best Directorial Debut, and 2017’s “Landline” via Amazon Studios. Both films starred Jenny Slate, with whom Robespierre recently reunited for the Netflix comedy special “Jenny Slate: Stage Fright.” She has also directed episodes of HBO’s “Silicon Valley,” Hulu’s “Casual," “Shrill,” and upcoming HBO series “Mrs. Fletcher.”
Los Angeles-based creative and production studio Stept has signed director, photographer, and cinematographer Dana Romanoff for U.S. commercial representation. Romanoff began her career as a photojournalist working with National Geographic. Most recently, her short film for Budweiser celebrating Father's Day, which documented three real stepchildren as they surprise their fathers by asking to be officially adopted, received over 3.5 million YouTube views.
Director William Armstrong has signed with Sibling Rivalry for U.S. commercial representation. His work includes projects for brands such as Mercedes, Samsung, Adidas and VW and he has just completed a music video for an electronic artist in Barcelona, shot by Steve Annis, which is due out this month, and a commercial shot across Ireland for the Irish Tourism Board. He is also represented for advertising by Nicholas Berglund in France, Markenfilm in Germany, Dreamboat in Canada and Antidote in Ireland.
London-based production company Lief has signed Gillian Zinser, a filmmaker, actress, activist and photographer whose commercial work includes projects for Chanel, Matches Fashion, Free People and the XP Foundation. She has also directed several short films including “Kodak Presents: Nightlight,” “Get Off Your Damn Phone,” and “Whoever You Are.”
Bicoastal production company Reverse has signed Mike Matthews for U.S. representation. A commercial director with experience in food and performance, Matthews has directed for Asda, Bertolli, Coca-Cola, Laphroaig, Lipton, the BBC and Woolworths Australia. He has also helmed a number of TV projects with chef Jamie Oliver.
Nexus Studios has appointed Juliet Tierney to its team in Los Angeles as executive producer for commercials and branded content. Before joining Nexus, Tierney led Ntropic’s Los Angeles studio as executive producer and was head of production at Eight VFX. Her career began in London, working for production companies such as Great Guns and Love as well as agencies including Wieden & Kennedy, Fallon and Mother.
Merman’s advertising and branded division has appointed Spencer Dodd as managing director/executive producer working alongside Siobhan Murphy. Dodd joins Merman after an eight and a half year spell at The Sweetshop and has also worked at Gorgeous, producing commercials for brands such as HSBC, Sony, the BBC, Hovis, Nike, Guinness, Sky and VW.
Nice Shoes has appointed Kirsten Andersen as executive producer in its Boston office. Andersen will join Boston-based colorist Phil Choe, overseeing local and remote projects out of Boston. She brings over two decades of experience in post production, most recently spending 15 years as executive producer / partner at Brickyard VFX, and has produced work for brands such as Volkswagen, Budweiser, NBA, Google, Xfinity and JetBlue.
Union has added editors Andrea MacArthur and Amanda Perry for exclusive representation in the U.S. The pair, who both work individually and as a team, join from Lost Planet, and maintain their own company, Bread and Butter.