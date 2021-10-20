Advertising Week Daily: TikTok’s berries and cream, Hot Pockets in esports, and more

Holiday shopping wars
Consumers are ready to shop this holiday season, according to a survey from Roku, which found that 86% of people will spend the same or more this holiday shopping season, Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli wrote. The growth will be led by millennials, Roku said.
But supply chain issues are forcing retailers to be savvy about how they are selling this year, using plugs like “Giftober” or “Falliday” to market products as it comes into stores and online versus one large holiday push, said Craig Brommers, chief marketing officer of American Eagle, at the Advertising Week event.
To this end, separately YouTube announced it will host its first “Holiday Stream and Shop,” a week-long live shopping event starting Nov. 15. It will allow viewers to see new products, receive limited-time offers and be able to ask product questions through live Q&As. The first live stream event will be hosted by YouTubers Veronica and Vanessa Merrell, better known to their 6 million subscribers as the Merrell Twins, and will feature products from Walmart, Samsung, and Verizon. But the event, more than a month before Christmas, is only one of YouTube’s recent moves in the shopping space, with the company testing live shopping with its creators since July. “When we partner with YouTube, we really think about a full-funnel strategy,” Jill Toscano, VP and head of media at Walmart, said in a pre-recorded video for the panel. Read more about YouTube’s latest live shopping venture and how the platform is working with brands and creators alike to expand its reach here.