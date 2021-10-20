Advertising Week Daily: TikTok’s berries and cream, Hot Pockets in esports, and more

DE&I progress (or lack thereof)

There are no significant differences in pay between white and minority employees at any level of seniority in the U.S. marketing industry, but that’s just about the extent of the silver linings, according to a survey by Kantar for the World Federation of Advertisers. In an Advertising Week New York panel titled “Diversity in Adland,” data indicated that people with disabilities were less likely to say they feel they belong in their organization, with 12% of Americans and 17% of Canadians with disabilities reporting that they face discrimination of some kind. Family status and age are common factors behind discrimination in both countries, according to the survey. In the U.S., 34% of respondents said discrimination on the basis of family status—such as the need to be a caregiver for a family member—is an issue for their company, while 45% of women in the U.S. said family status can hinder one’s career. Similarly, more than three-in-10 people said their employer discriminates based on age, and more than four-in-10 believe age may hinder one’s career.

Lack of diversity and inclusion are significant issues driving people out of their companies and the industry, with 17% of all respondents and 28% of minority respondents saying the issues were causing them to look elsewhere. But on the positive side, Kantar and the WFA found that U.S. had the highest proportion of any country in the world of people who said their companies are actively taking action to be more diverse and inclusive (83%), with Canada (81%) running a close second.

—Jack Neff