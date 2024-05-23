Top 5 AI marketing activations to know about right now

It’s been a busy month for AI and developers, with big advertising implications. Last week, Google and Open AI presented parallel showcases to reveal next-gen chatbots. And Google launched a new AI search product.

Meanwhile, there have been advances in video and music generation. All the while, advertisers continue to use these tools to boost their ad tech and creativity. The cries against AI are growing too. OpenAI, led by CEO Sam Altman, took its turn in the hot seat since it released a chatbot that seemed inspired by Scarlett Johansson’s character in “Her.”

Johansson spoke against OpenAI, and the incident seemed to confirm people’s worst fears about unchecked AI development—that AI companies will take intellectual property, data, and even likenesses, without regard for the artists and creators. A similar concern has emerged about Google’s move to put AI into search, with publishers worried the new experience means people won’t visit their websites and instead will get the same information just by asking Google’s chatbot.

Despite AI anxiety, the tech continues to evolve. And there are more examples of brands using AI to build ads, and some promising results coming out of Google and OpenAI.