This month: A controversial sustainability push, a course in battling harassment, a rideable scratch-off card and a hedgehog.
Top 5 celebrity brand collabs you need to know about right now
No. 5: Coca-Cola x Bill Nye
If there’s one person you can always count on for public education, it’s Bill Nye, whose “Science Guy” persona has long been a classroom fixture. He teamed on an instructional video with Coca-Cola this month to promote the company’s newest sustainability push, walking viewers through the process of recycling plastics as a beautifully animated stop-motion figure made from reused materials. However, not everyone was on board with Nye’s participation. After the campaign aired, some criticized his participation in a perceived big brand’s self-serving duplicity.
No. 4: Xbox, Fila, Roblox x Sonic the Hedgehog
Before the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie was released just prior to COVID lockdowns, this reporter could hardly conjure a reason the video game character was being revived from the vaults for the big screen. Then it grossed an astounding $300 million worldwide. Now, as the sequel rakes in the title of biggest U.S. opening for a video game adaptation ever—words eaten, fool me twice, egg on face, etc. The crowning jewel? The blue space creature has managed his way onto a list of celebrity brand collaborations.
The newly anointed cultural figure has been hard at work promoting “Sonic 2”—not quite at “Space Jam” levels, but partnering for unique and popular campaigns nonetheless. Speaking of Michael Jordan, Sonic launched a sneaker of his own with Fila, which sold out in five minutes. For Xbox, the furry hero donated his own hide for a set of custom, hairy controllers. And like all celebrities in 2022, the hedgehog showed up in the metaverse with activations in Roblox and Minecraft. Plus, he managed to land his own celebrity meal at McDonald’s (although Happy Meals might not compare to the menu selections of BTS, Saweetie and Mariah Carey).
No. 3: L’Oreal Paris x Eva Longoria
For her latest work as a L’Oréal spokesperson, Eva Longoria took a note from “Miss Congeniality,” teaching women how to combat harassers. The actress’s charm is front and center as she humorously walks viewers through how to distract, delegate, document, delay and direct unwanted interactions, managing to snack on potato chips, yell into a megaphone and get up to various shenanigans with her mannequin co-stars. The campaign, made for International Anti-Street Harassment Week earlier this month, is the perfect combination of entertainment and usable information.
No. 2: Activision x Tony Hawk
Tony Hawk might not be the most out-of-the-box choice of spokesperson for Activision’s new Tony Hawk Pro Skater video game, but the boarder’s sick moves on the half-pipe inspired an equally cool campaign. Winners of a social media contest would receive a custom skateboard meant specifically for grinding over the multiple rough surfaces found at a skate park. Using the board as intended scrapes off paint on the bottom like a lottery scratch-off card, revealing prizes related to the game. Plus, never a bad time to watch Hawk do what he does best.
No. 1: Tanqueray x Joe Jonas
Just like everyone else, Joe Jonas has “Bridgerton” fever. Apparently often mistaken for the Netflix show’s lead brothers (who are, indeed, difficult to tell apart), Jonas took a lesson in Regency-era dining—except he swapped tea for Tanqueray gin. The silly spot features Jonas—also one of three brothers—looking splendid in a decked-out ballroom, where he learns the steps of becoming a Bridgerton himself. Those steps include “looking fancy,” sipping drinks with pinkies up and dancing in a not-so-era-appropriate manner. The spot also includes Lord Bridgerton himself, actor Jonathan Bailey.
