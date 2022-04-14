Top 5 celebrity brand collabs you need to know about right now

No. 4: Xbox, Fila, Roblox x Sonic the Hedgehog

Before the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie was released just prior to COVID lockdowns, this reporter could hardly conjure a reason the video game character was being revived from the vaults for the big screen. Then it grossed an astounding $300 million worldwide. Now, as the sequel rakes in the title of biggest U.S. opening for a video game adaptation ever—words eaten, fool me twice, egg on face, etc. The crowning jewel? The blue space creature has managed his way onto a list of celebrity brand collaborations.

The newly anointed cultural figure has been hard at work promoting “Sonic 2”—not quite at “Space Jam” levels, but partnering for unique and popular campaigns nonetheless. Speaking of Michael Jordan, Sonic launched a sneaker of his own with Fila, which sold out in five minutes. For Xbox, the furry hero donated his own hide for a set of custom, hairy controllers. And like all celebrities in 2022, the hedgehog showed up in the metaverse with activations in Roblox and Minecraft. Plus, he managed to land his own celebrity meal at McDonald’s (although Happy Meals might not compare to the menu selections of BTS, Saweetie and Mariah Carey).

