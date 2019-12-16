The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: December 16, 2019
Welcome to our weekly rundown of the Top 5 most innovative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
5. Tim Hortons: ‘Autograph,’ Gut Miami
A heart-tugger from Canadian donut and coffee chain Tim Hortons from agency Gut. If you don’t know the hockey history behind the company, this spot will totally school you. But make sure to grab the tissues.
4. Burger King: ‘Be Careful What You Swallow,’ Buzzman
Brands have been jumping onto the Art Basel banana bandwagon with their own versions of duct-taped art. But Burger King was first out of the gate with this social post from Buzzman, which showed a work consumers could own (and eat) for far less than $120,000.
3. Dagoma: ‘Operation Toy Rescue,’ TBWA/Paris
As parents this holiday season are in the midst of adding more toys to the family’s clutter pool—and eventually, the landfill, 3D printing company Dagoma introduced a new platform to help prevent some of the eventual waste. “Operation Toy Rescue” from TBWA/Paris is a new database of 3d printing files that users can download to recreate some of the most breakable parts of popular toys to help extend the life of playthings that might otherwise end up in the dumpster.
2. Burger King: ‘Spoiler Whopper,’ Grabarz & Partner
Burger King officially crossed over to the Dark Side. In a new campaign running in Germany from Grabarz and Partner, the brand introduced voice coupons for free Whoppers—but customers could get them only if they read out loud spoilers that seemed to reveal key plot points of the much anticipated Star Wars film “The Rise of Skywalker.” To promote the idea, BK even opened a restaurant decked out with the spoilers, which were featured on everything from the menu boards to product packaging.
1. Nike: ‘Victory Swim Collection’
Nike supports inclusivity not just in its ads, but also in its gear. Building off the success of the Nike Pro Hijab it introduced a few years ago for Muslim athletes, the brand has developed a full line of swimwear that will enhance swimmers’ performance while allowing them to remain modest. The Victory Swim Collection includes a full-body suit, swim tunics and leggings as well as a new hijab that promises to keep hair in place under water.
That's it for the Top 5. Make sure to check out more of the best in brand creativity at Adage.com/Creativity.