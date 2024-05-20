Special Report: Leading Women

Taryn Crouthers is evolving Attn into a brand entertainment powerhouse

The president is among Ad Age’s Leading Women 2024
By Sabrina Sanchez. Published on May 20, 2024.
Taryn Crouthers, president.

Taryn Crouthers, president.

Credit: ATTN

Taryn Crouthers’ background in entertainment has been invaluable to helping Attn—which styles itself as ATTN:—transition from its struggling publisher roots to creative powerhouse for the creator economy. After all, the former ad sales executive at A+E Networks and AMC Networks understands consumers don’t want to be advertised to, but entertained.

“We’re at an interesting time with creators and the creator economy,” Crouthers said. “There’s a convergence between entertainment and advertising, and content and storytelling.”

Crouthers joined Attn in 2016, shortly after its founding as a social video company. Two years ago, she spearheaded the launch of its in-house creative agency, which offered brand partnerships and production studio offerings. 

Among her initiatives: She led the creation of Attn’s TikTok Studio, evolving it into a full-service creative shop that generated eight figures in revenue in its first year. Also, after running point on Attn’s acquisition by Candle Media for $150 million in 2022, Crouthers played an instrumental role in striking a deal between TikTok and Candle Media to co-develop new premium content and branded entertainment.

In the wake of opening new streams of revenue by allowing advertisers to purchase advertisements directly adjacent to Candle content, Crouthers has also worked to expand the definition of brand entertainment from original creator content to original series, shows and specials for clients.

Some of those projects have led to the creation of original entertainment such as “Well-Versed,” a new animated series co-produced by Nickelodeon that teaches children civics through short-form video—a campaign announced with First Lady Jill Biden. Meanwhile, Attn’s “What Am I Eating with Zooey Deschanel” on HBO Max was recently nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award. 

Nearly two years since its evolution into a creative shop, Attn says it expects to maintain a 95% client renewal rate in 2024 and projects double-digit growth.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Be confident in understanding what my superpower is, and then lean into that and own that power. I always say my superpower is building. I’ve been obsessed with entrepreneurship from an early age and I think a lot of people have ideas, but very few really know how to execute. So my advice is to have the confidence in knowing what I’m good at and then find opportunities, whether that’s inside of the company that I work at, or as I’m exploring other professional partnerships.

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

I left a more traditional job in media to join Attn. We were a startup at the time—pre-revenue. It was a calculated risk for me because I was betting on myself, but I think from the outside looking in, going from a leadership position at a big entertainment media company to an up-and-coming startup in the social space, was a huge risk. And it goes back to knowing what you’re good at and having the confidence to be able to take those leaps. It was by far the the best professional decision that I’ve ever made.

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why?

I love to build and I also love mentorship. I have gained so much personally from incredible mentors. Early on in my career and even now I stay close with colleagues and friends in the industry. So I would definitely be building something—something that is creative as well.

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

I think it comes down to mentorship. Having open dialogue and strong mentors to encourage women and people of color to see that this is a career where they can thrive is important. And part of that is normalizing failure as a leader. A lot of people take the opinion that they can lead from the front and not normalize it, and so people who don’t have the privilege of having connections in the industry might have a setback professionally and be discouraged and leave the industry. Alternatively, they might never even take a step into a leadership role because they don’t have that initial connection.

How will AI impact your job in the future?

I love AI. We recently partnered with The Female Quotient and are creating a campaign and platform to talk about how AI is the next big evolution and moment where you can help with gender equality. I see it as an enormous asset professionally, personally and in the industry.

There are a lot of concerns and questions anytime something is new or different, but to me, and the way that we look at AI as a company, we’re integrating AI into a lot of what we do in our systems and our process. It’s a tool that helps so that you can spend more time doing the things that you’re good at. The technology can help with some of the more mundane tasks, so ultimately it should help create better creative and better work faster, with better systems and process and smarter thinking. To us, it’s not about replacing jobs, it’s about allowing our team to be able to focus on the strategic thinking and to do their best work.

Photo of Sabrina Sanchez
Sabrina Sanchez

Sabrina Sanchez is senior reporter, Creativity, at Ad Age. She was previously creative editor at Campaign US, and also served as a writer and reporter at Sidekick by Morning Brew and PRWeek.

