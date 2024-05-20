Taryn Crouthers is evolving Attn into a brand entertainment powerhouse

Taryn Crouthers’ background in entertainment has been invaluable to helping Attn—which styles itself as ATTN:—transition from its struggling publisher roots to creative powerhouse for the creator economy. After all, the former ad sales executive at A+E Networks and AMC Networks understands consumers don’t want to be advertised to, but entertained.
“We’re at an interesting time with creators and the creator economy,” Crouthers said. “There’s a convergence between entertainment and advertising, and content and storytelling.”
Crouthers joined Attn in 2016, shortly after its founding as a social video company. Two years ago, she spearheaded the launch of its in-house creative agency, which offered brand partnerships and production studio offerings.
Among her initiatives: She led the creation of Attn’s TikTok Studio, evolving it into a full-service creative shop that generated eight figures in revenue in its first year. Also, after running point on Attn’s acquisition by Candle Media for $150 million in 2022, Crouthers played an instrumental role in striking a deal between TikTok and Candle Media to co-develop new premium content and branded entertainment.
In the wake of opening new streams of revenue by allowing advertisers to purchase advertisements directly adjacent to Candle content, Crouthers has also worked to expand the definition of brand entertainment from original creator content to original series, shows and specials for clients.
Some of those projects have led to the creation of original entertainment such as “Well-Versed,” a new animated series co-produced by Nickelodeon that teaches children civics through short-form video—a campaign announced with First Lady Jill Biden. Meanwhile, Attn’s “What Am I Eating with Zooey Deschanel” on HBO Max was recently nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award.
Nearly two years since its evolution into a creative shop, Attn says it expects to maintain a 95% client renewal rate in 2024 and projects double-digit growth.