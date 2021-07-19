Special Report: The Olympics

Everything you need to know about Olympics advertising

How much NBC is asking for ad inventory, what brands think about spectator-less games and answers to more of your most commonly asked Olympic questions
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on July 19, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Samsung Olympics ad immerses you in the thrill of the games (even if you can't be there)
Credit: NBCUniversal

With the Opening Ceremony marking the start of Olympiad XXXII on Friday, audiences, athletes and advertisers can all breathe a sigh of relief that the most turbulent and uncertain Olympic Games in recent memory have finally begun.

Delayed a year from its originally scheduled dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tokyo 2020 has not been an easy journey for anyone involved, with many crucial decisions that will determine the success of the historically reliable and brand-safe event coming at the eleventh hour. But despite some early trepidation, and a last-minute moratorium on allowing fans in the stands, this month’s Summer Games have not shaken the brands that sponsor them.

Below, Ad Age has compiled answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about the sponsorships and ad spend surrounding this unprecedented Olympics.

Who are the sponsors of the Olympics?

The Olympics are always a major draw for sponsorship dollars, and despite some pandemic hiccups, the Tokyo Games are no exception. This year, the Olympics have netted more than 60 sponsor and partner brands at various levels of endorsement. Coca-Cola, Toyota, Visa, Airbnb, Samsung and Procter & Gamble are just a handful of Tokyo’s “worldwide partners”—the priciest and most coveted sponsorship tier—with several other well-known brands from Japan also getting in on this year’s sponsorship action, including athletic wear brand Asics, camera maker Canon and beer brewer Asahi. A complete list of Tokyo 2020 partners and details on their involvement in the international event can be found on the games’ official website here.

How much does it cost to sponsor the Olympics?

A lot of money. High-level Olympic sponsors typically sign multiyear deals to append their brand identity to the games, often throwing their investments behind the Olympics years before future host cities are even selected. (This is one of the reasons that some advertisers such as Visa, the “Official Payment Technology Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games through 2022,” might feel so familiar.) Basic, four-year sponsorship packages start in the neighborhood of $200 million but with two highly lucrative Western markets hosting the Olympics soon—Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028—the price of sponsorships is likely to go up, Bloomberg reports. And some companies pay even more; Japanese media suggested that Toyota committed $835 million for a sponsorship deal from 2017 through ‘24.

Can you use the word ‘Olympics’ in advertising?

It’s complicated. The International Olympic Committee and U.S. Olympic Committee both maintain expansive trademarks over their intellectual property, and there are a wide variety of things that are off-limits to advertisers, including but not limited to: the Olympic rings logo, trademarked hashtags such as “#TeamUSA,” any photograph taken at the games and words or phrases including “Olympics,” “Olympiad” and even “the Games” in certain contexts. The one major exception to this rule: if your brand is an official Olympic sponsor, which comes with the proper licensing agreements to advertise using Olympic IP. Non-sponsor advertisers would be wise to avoid any wink-wink connection with the games, lest they bring a lawsuit from a very image-conscious IOC.

Which are the first-time advertisers in the Olympics this year?

NBCUniversal, the Olympics’ perennial broadcaster in the U.S., announced recently that it is anticipating its largest-ever advertiser roster for the Tokyo Games, securing at least 120 different advertisers throughout the two-week event—a 20% increase from the number of brands who bought airtime on the network during the previous Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro five years ago. Of those 120, roughly 80 will be first-time Olympic advertisers, though NBCU has not yet divulged their names.

More Ad Age News
NBCUniversal secures its largest-ever advertiser roster for Tokyo Olympics
Ethan Jakob Craft
Samsung Olympics ad immerses you in the thrill of the games (even if you can't be there)
Ann-Christine Diaz
5 things brands should know to prepare for the Olympics
Ilyse Liffreing
Comcast bets on its secret weapon in the streaming wars: the Olympics

How much does an ad cost on NBC during the Olympics?

Unlike the Super Bowl, for which advertisers have been charged between $5-6 million per 30 seconds of airtime in recent years, brands looking to buy inventory from NBCUniversal during the Tokyo Games are not given a uniform price. This year, that’s largely due to the way NBCU—which over the next 18 months is also airing the Beijing Winter Olympics, Super Bowl LVI, Sunday Night Football and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar—packages ad inventory for blue-chip brands, often incentivizing advertisers to buy bundles of airtime across two or more of its highest-priced broadcasts. It is estimated that NBCU will have approximately 15,000 ad units available across the two-week Olympics. The company has previously confirmed that it expects Tokyo to exceed the record-setting $1.2 billion ad sales haul it saw during Rio 2016.

Does NBC always broadcast the Olympics?

NBCUniversal’s networks haven’t always aired the Olympics, but it’s hard to blame you for feeling that way. The entertainment giant has retained the U.S. broadcasting rights for the Summer Games since Seoul 1988, and the impending Tokyo Olympics will mark the 16th time NBC has aired the event—more than any other American media company. In 2011, NBCU’s parent company Comcast outbid competitors ESPN and Fox Sports for the Olympic broadcasting rights in the U.S., paying the International Olympic Committee more than $4 billion to air them from 2014 through 2020. A few years later, it extended its deal, forking over an additional $7.75 billion in exchange for exclusive rights to show the games until 2032.

How are advertisers reacting to a no-spectator Olympics?

Brands participating in the Tokyo Games have come to expect the unexpected amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Japanese government’s recent decision to ban spectators from Olympic venues—which were already off-limits to international fans and to be capped at 50% capacity for Japanese attendees—has been met with mixed reactions from advertisers. Companies have not pulled out of the games due to the spectator ban, but some may be questioning how events might come across on TV without a cheering crowd. In 2020, when the return of live sports meant near-silent games played in empty stadiums, brands persevered with new ways to engage audiences and, in some cases, even replicated the arena environment with prerecorded cheers and virtual spectators.

How much do Olympic athletes make to appear in advertisements?

Being an Olympian is far from a guaranteed path to riches, but there is a tried-and-true method to cashing in on the fame that comes with it: endorsing a brand or product. The value of such deals varies wildly depending on the profile of the athlete, the nature and depth of the sponsorship deal and the brand they’re representing. The specifics are almost always confidential, but brand partnerships can be lucrative: estimates put champion swimmer Michael Phelps’ net worth at approximately $60 million, much coming from deals with Subway, Under Armour, Visa, Wheaties and Speedo. Olympic athletes from the U.S. and several other countries can also take home “medal bonuses” for performing well in their events. At the most recent games in 2018, each gold medal earned the American winner $37,500, while silver and bronze medalists from the U.S. took home smaller five-figure sums.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a general assignment reporter who divides his time between Toronto and New York City, writing about marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He has covered the advertising industry in both the U.S. and Canada since joining Ad Age in 2019 and can be found on Twitter at @ethanjakobcraft.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Samsung Olympics ad immerses you in the thrill of the games (even if you can't be there)

Samsung Olympics ad immerses you in the thrill of the games (even if you can't be there)
100-year-old Olympics champion stars in IOC's Opening Ceremony ad

100-year-old Olympics champion stars in IOC's Opening Ceremony ad
Tokyo Olympics to ban spectators in city as virus resurges

Tokyo Olympics to ban spectators in city as virus resurges
Comcast bets on its secret weapon in the streaming wars: the Olympics

Comcast bets on its secret weapon in the streaming wars: the Olympics
5 things brands should know to prepare for the Olympics

5 things brands should know to prepare for the Olympics
Tokyo Olympics delayed one year after virus wipes out 2020 Games

Tokyo Olympics delayed one year after virus wipes out 2020 Games
The IOC says it may consider postponing the Summer Olympics as the coronavirus rages on

The IOC says it may consider postponing the Summer Olympics as the coronavirus rages on
Calls to put the Olympics on hold grow louder as coronavirus spreads: Sports Media Brief

Calls to put the Olympics on hold grow louder as coronavirus spreads: Sports Media Brief