NBCUniversal seeks Olympics social media partnerships

NBCUniversal sent formal requests for proposals to top social platforms, inviting them to outline new potential partnership strategies ahead of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games.

This comes as the company continues to see viewers turn to streaming and digital video to watch the Olympics.

The RFP resulted in submissions from top players including Snap, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and newly rebranded Meta, which responded to the request jointly on behalf of Facebook and Instagram.

Some platforms both put forth "localized" elements that range from hyping up athletes' hometowns to deploying Olympic-related hubs in-platform, according to an NBCU spokesperson familiar with the proposal process. At least one participant also emphasized “connective ecosystems” that may take audiences on and off any given platform fluidly.

“This wasn’t a room of individuals thinking about a transaction, it was a group of people completely committed to transformation—with the insights and energy and collaborative mindset to prove it,” the NBCU spokesperson said of the presentations, which were conducted both in-person in Los Angeles and virtually. “Seeing that partnership and trust in action was an incredibly powerful image, and it underscored what we’ve long known to be true about this industry: great minds don’t just think alike—they think together.”



Formal presentations have largely wrapped and decisions on the partnerships will be announced in the coming weeks, they confirmed.

The winning submissions won’t just be one-offs for Beijing; they will also be implemented and adapted for Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026 and beyond. NBCU has retained the exclusive U.S. broadcasting rights to the Olympics through at least 2032 thanks to an extension of a deal its parent company, Comcast, originally struck with the International Olympic Committee 10 years ago.