6 takeaways from Ad Age’s Small Agency Conference

One mistake agencies make is by being too broad when listing capabilities.

“What makes you different? If you don't help us with that, there is a pretty good chance you won't get considered,” said Deb Giampoli, co-founder of Stone Soup Consultants, whose services include agency searches. She advised shops to focus on their “superpower” rather than trying to be all things to all clients.



Steve Boehler, founder of Mercer Island Group, a management consultancy whose services include agency searches, advised shops to keep search consultants abreast of key developments. “Important news is what we want to hear about—so you’ve got a big hire, you’ve got a new capability, you’ve won a big new client—we want to know that kind of stuff. I don't think it’s the frequency as much as the relevance of the information that you are sharing.”

“Find a way to be unavoidable as an agency,” he said.

When it comes to agency websites, simple is better. “It’s great that your website is pretty and fancy … but it better have the facts,” said Melissa Lea, founder and director of Muster Consulting, during a panel discussion with agency search consultants. She advised shops to include the basics, such as the number of people employed and office locations. When listing key employees include serious bios, not just a picture of their dog or other frivolities.

Prioritize finding culture–and finding people who fit it