Small Agency Of The Year, Culture, Gold: Imprint Projects
The founders of Imprint Projects have experience in arts curation, community organizing and working at bookstores and galleries, and culture is at the heart of the agency’s mission. The non-traditional shop’s goal is to enrich brands with cultural content and experiences, and it also has put a strong focus on building its own unique agency culture.
Founded eight years ago, Imprint has hired artists, skaters, art historians and tech entrepreneurs; the company says less than a third of its 50-plus employees come from marketing backgrounds. To keep the creativity and new ideas flowing, the company invites cultural leaders and artists as guest speakers at lunchtime every Tuesday at its offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York. (Imprint Projects is in the process of closing its New York location to position itself for sustained growth, and it’s relocating many employees.)
Imprint offers staffers a chance to take sabbaticals of three to six months at any time, and some use the time to travel or make art. Imprint gives employees unlimited personal time off, too. This year, the company launched company-wide profit sharing, with employees splitting 40 percent of business profits.
The employee-friendly tactics have been good for business. Imprint, whose clients include Levi’s, Google, Sonos and Spotify, says revenue rose 44% in 2018 over the previous year, and is up 60% so far this year.