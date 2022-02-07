Special Report: Super Bowl

Another crypto brand enters Super Bowl—eToro the latest in a crowded field

This is the latest crypto brand to advertise in this year’s so-called 'Crypto Bowl'
By Asa Hiken. Published on February 07, 2022.
20220207_Etoro_3x2.jpg
Credit: eToro

Crypto trading platform eToro will air a national commercial during this year’s Super Bowl, making it the latest crypto brand to make its first foray into the Big Game. 

Creative details remain undisclosed, but the spot was developed with agency Alldayeveryday and media partner Juice Media. A teaser was released yesterday on Twitter with the caption, “From Sunday, investing will never be the same”—suggesting the ad could deliver a substantial announcement for the company. The spot represents part of a $25 million campaign investment from eToro.

In what is being billed as the “Crypto Bowl,” this year’s football championship will see national advertisements from three cryptocurrency brands aiming to attract mass audiences. In addition to eToro, exchange platforms FTX and Crypto.com will also be making their Super Bowl debut. FTX today announced a bitcoin giveaway to build hype around its spot. Binance is also marketing around the game with anti-celebrity warnings, though the ads will not run in the Super Bowl itself.

The appearances of many crypto brands in this year’s Super Bowl does not necessarily mean success for the space, with some marketers comparing the blitz to that of 2000’s “Dot-Com Bowl,” after which many of the dot-com advertisers fell out of business. 

EToro is an Israeli social investment network—with offices in the U.S. and U.K., among other countries—that uses education and community to inform personal investing activity. The app leans heavily into its crypto capabilities, but also offers services in more traditional areas of trading.

The platform has previously teamed with Alec Baldwin in 2020 for a spot aimed at reaching the masses. By partnering with a celebrity, the crypto-focused ad mirrors other efforts by crypto platforms, including FTX’s commercials with Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen and Crypto.com’s notorious “Fortune favors the brave” spot with Matt Damon.

Hear about more Super Bowl ad plans in the latest episode of the Marketer's Brief podcast. 

 

Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, check us out on Spotify and hear us

