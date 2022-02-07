Another crypto brand enters Super Bowl—eToro the latest in a crowded field

In what is being billed as the “Crypto Bowl,” this year’s football championship will see national advertisements from three cryptocurrency brands aiming to attract mass audiences. In addition to eToro, exchange platforms FTX and Crypto.com will also be making their Super Bowl debut. FTX today announced a bitcoin giveaway to build hype around its spot. Binance is also marketing around the game with anti-celebrity warnings, though the ads will not run in the Super Bowl itself.

The appearances of many crypto brands in this year’s Super Bowl does not necessarily mean success for the space, with some marketers comparing the blitz to that of 2000’s “Dot-Com Bowl,” after which many of the dot-com advertisers fell out of business.