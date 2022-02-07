Another crypto brand enters Super Bowl—eToro the latest in a crowded field

Crypto trading platform eToro will air a national commercial during this year’s Super Bowl, making it the latest crypto brand to make its first foray into the Big Game.
Creative details remain undisclosed, but the spot was developed with agency Alldayeveryday and media partner Juice Media. A teaser was released yesterday on Twitter with the caption, “From Sunday, investing will never be the same”—suggesting the ad could deliver a substantial announcement for the company. The spot represents part of a $25 million campaign investment from eToro.
