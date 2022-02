The ad, titled “The Grande Escape,” comes on the 60th anniversary of the chain’s founding.

“It's about celebrating that little bit of difference that lives in all of us and being your own unique and authentic self,” said Tracee Larocca, Taco Bell’s head of brand creative. “The reason we feel that way is that when Glen Bell opened a taco stand he did so in a burger world, so the core of our DNA is being a little different—and there’s some power in being different. It’s exciting and fun, it’s a little rebellious, and it makes you think you can find creative solutions to your problems.”