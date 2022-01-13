How PepsiCo is using the Mannings to spur soda and snack sales before Super Bowl

For food brands, Super Bowl ads are often as much about firing up retailers and distributors as they are about getting consumer attention during the Big Game. PepsiCo will seek to win love—and shelf space—from its retail partners via a variety of items will have special NFL-themed packaging and displays through mid-February. When consumers scan or purchase one of the specially-marked products and enter a code, they have a chance to win NFL gear to get ready for Super Bowl Sunday.

Pepsi’s mobile app offers chances for fans to win giveaways including halftime show sideline passes, discover new items and unlock new and exclusive content. Such digital plays have emerged as a popular way for brands to collect valuable first-party data from consumers that can be used to retarget them in other marketing.

One spot in the “Road” campaign begins with the Manning brothers bickering on a couch while watching a football game—a seeming call-out to their work as co-hosts of an alternate Monday Night Football broadcast known as the Manningcast that was a hit this season on ESPN2. Bettis charges into the home, encouraging them to board his Super Bowl bus, and eventually gets their participation by towing away their living room. Along the way they encounter Cruz and Bradshaw, who is duct-taped to the roof of the vehicle. Together they sing Oliva Rodrigo’s top-selling hit, “Good 4 U.”