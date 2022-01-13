How PepsiCo is using the Mannings to spur soda and snack sales before Super Bowl

A rickety school bus, fueled with the energy of the “Manningcast” and whose passengers have 10 Super Bowl rings between them, rolls its way toward the Super Bowl in a new multi-brand campaign from PepsiCo.
The spots highlight the portfolio of PepsiCo’s snacking and drink brands and their role in accompanying viewers of the big game and the playoff battles that lead to it. Former NFL quarterbacks turned broadcasters Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as other former stars Pittsburgh Steelers star running back Jerome Bettis, Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz, and Terry Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, are participants over four 30-second variations and several shorter spots that will broadcast during the NFL playoffs, and online. The ad was produced by the PepsiCo's in-house agency.