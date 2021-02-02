Scotts Miracle-Gro taps Martha Stewart and John Travolta for Super Bowl commercial
Scotts Miracle-Gro is giving Super Bowl viewers a lawn and garden of their dreams—a garden like Martha Stewart’s, perhaps.
In the 45-second ad, which was created with VaynerMedia, Scotts Miracle-Gro shows how Stewart and other celebrities utilize their backyards. The company had originally planned to air a 30-second commercial, but later upped its buy.
Stewart is shown pruning her tomato plants; Carl Weathers uses his grass as a putting green; “The Office” star Leslie David Baker barbecues; NASCAR racer Kyle Busch drives around on a lawn mower; Peloton instructor Emma Lovewell does yoga; and John Travolta and his daughter Ella do a TikTok dance.
Throughout the commercial there is a call to action to text a number to find out how to enter the garden contest.
The commercial will air in the second quarter of the game.
With its first Super Bowl buy, Scotts Miracle-Gro is looking to capitalize in the increased interest in lawn care and gardening during the pandemic.