Scotts Miracle-Gro taps Martha Stewart and John Travolta for Super Bowl commercial

By Jeanine Poggi. Published on February 02, 2021.
Credit: Courtesy Scott's

Scotts Miracle-Gro is giving Super Bowl viewers a lawn and garden of their dreams—a garden like Martha Stewart’s, perhaps.

In the 45-second ad, which was created with VaynerMedia, Scotts Miracle-Gro shows how Stewart and other celebrities utilize their backyards. The company had originally planned to air a 30-second commercial, but later upped its buy.

Stewart is shown pruning her tomato plants; Carl Weathers uses his grass as a putting green; “The Office” star Leslie David Baker barbecues; NASCAR racer Kyle Busch drives around on a lawn mower; Peloton instructor Emma Lovewell does yoga; and John Travolta and his daughter Ella do a TikTok dance.

Throughout the commercial there is a call to action to text a number to find out how to enter the garden contest.

The commercial will air in the second quarter of the game.

With its first Super Bowl buy, Scotts Miracle-Gro is looking to capitalize in the increased interest in lawn care and gardening during the pandemic.

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

