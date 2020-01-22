SodaStream taps Bill Nye the Science Guy to tease its Super Bowl ad
Sparkling water maker brand SodaStream enlisted Bill Nye The Science Guy for its Super Bowl teaser released Wednesday morning—and in it, he’s hinting that finally, mankind has made it to Mars.
The 20-second teaser features the popular children's show host at his desk, taking a swig of sparkling water with lime as he contemplates the merits of exploring the red planet. But as he questions whether or not it’s likely humans will set foot on Mars any time soon, he’s caught off guard by some news that perhaps, we’ve finally made that leap.
Earlier this month, SodaStream announced it would be airing its first Super Bowl ad in six years—also, its first to debut under new parent PepsiCo. The Big Game spot, to air right before the half-time show, is being created by Pepsi’s agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners and directed by Super Bowl vet Bryan Buckley, who also shot Sodastream’s last ad featuring Scarlett Johansson.
In the past, SodaStream had made a name for itself creating Super Bowl ads that were banned or had to be re-cut for the game because they unabashedly dug at what it considered to be its big soda rivals, Coke and Pepsi. But now that SodaStream is Pepsi-owned (PepsiCo acquired the company in 2018 in a deal valued at $3.2 billion), it remains to be seen whether big soda will remain its target.
The SodaStream teaser is also the latest ad to feature a galactic theme, following Olay, which released a teaser featuring a cast of celebrity women in astronaut suits setting off for a big space mission.