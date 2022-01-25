Special Report: Super Bowl

Super Bowl advertisers join lineup for Ad Age event

The state of the game—and its advertising—will be addressed by growing roster of marketing pros at our annual Ad Age In-Depth: Super Bowl virtual event on Feb. 8
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on January 25, 2022.
Ad Age is pleased to announce the addition of more brand leaders to our annual Ad Age In-Depth: Super Bowl livestream event, which returns Feb. 8, bolstering a robust roster of chief marketers and agency executives who will address what’s new in the Super Bowl and how lessons from last year’s Big Game can be applied to 2022.

The speakers at next month’s event will now include ​​Sina Nader, head of partnerships at FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange platform that was recently named one of Ad Age’s 2021 Marketers of the Year. The company plans to air its first-ever Super Bowl commercial this year courtesy of Dentsu McGarryBowen, which has recently crafted other NFL-related campaigns for the crypto brand, including a series of spots starring seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady.

RSVP for the free Feb. 8 event at AdAge.com/InDepthSuperBowl.

Also signing onto the livestream event is Allyson Witherspoon, U.S. VP and chief marketing officer of Nissan, which last month announced plans to return to the Super Bowl with a 60-second spot from TBWA/Chiat/Day. Titled “Thrill Ride” and starring “Captain Marvel” actress Brie Larson, the commercial will support the automaker’s forthcoming electric Ariya crossover as well as the 2023 Nissan Z sports car.

“Super Bowl isn’t something that we always do like some of the other brands, but it is something we felt was important for this year,” Witherspoon told Ad Age in December. “We want to communicate that Nissan is back in a really thrilling way.”

Other newly confirmed guests include Vicki McRae, VP of brand and creative at Rakuten, which is entering Big Game this year as for the first time with an in-house casino-themed spot as it seeks to carve out space as an e-commerce leader in the U.S.; as well as Ivonne Kinser, VP of marketing and innovation of long-time Super Bowl advertiser Avocados From Mexico, which has purchased a 30-second slot this year to give it its seventh consecutive appearance in the game. Also joining the event will be Jon Evans, chief marketing officer at ad effectiveness platform System1, and Sadie Thoma, director of U.S. creative business development at Google. 

The two-hour livestreamed event, hosted by Ad Age editor Jeanine Poggi, will take place from 12 to 2 p.m. ET, with attendees able to tune in for free from around the world using their laptops, mobile phones or other internet-connected devices. You can also read more about who’s airing Super Bowl ads this year here.

Additional information about Ad Age In-Depth: Super Bowl, including details about the event’s agenda and a complete list of speakers, will be continually updated and can be found online here.

RSVP for Ad Age In-Depth: Super Bowl on Feb. 8 at AdAge.com/InDepthSuperBowl.

Ethan Jakob Craft is a general assignment reporter who divides his time between Toronto and New York City, writing about marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He has covered the advertising industry in both the U.S. and Canada since joining Ad Age in 2019 and can be found on Twitter at @ethanjakobcraft.

 

