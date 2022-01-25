Super Bowl advertisers join lineup for Ad Age event

Ad Age is pleased to announce the addition of more brand leaders to our annual Ad Age In-Depth: Super Bowl livestream event, which returns Feb. 8, bolstering a robust roster of chief marketers and agency executives who will address what’s new in the Super Bowl and how lessons from last year’s Big Game can be applied to 2022.

The speakers at next month’s event will now include ​​Sina Nader, head of partnerships at FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange platform that was recently named one of Ad Age’s 2021 Marketers of the Year. The company plans to air its first-ever Super Bowl commercial this year courtesy of Dentsu McGarryBowen, which has recently crafted other NFL-related campaigns for the crypto brand, including a series of spots starring seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady.

Also signing onto the livestream event is Allyson Witherspoon, U.S. VP and chief marketing officer of Nissan, which last month announced plans to return to the Super Bowl with a 60-second spot from TBWA/Chiat/Day. Titled “Thrill Ride” and starring “Captain Marvel” actress Brie Larson, the commercial will support the automaker’s forthcoming electric Ariya crossover as well as the 2023 Nissan Z sports car.

“Super Bowl isn’t something that we always do like some of the other brands, but it is something we felt was important for this year,” Witherspoon told Ad Age in December. “We want to communicate that Nissan is back in a really thrilling way.”