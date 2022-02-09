Special Report: Super Bowl

Watch DraftKings' daring Super Bowl commercial

Like with its first-ever Big Game commercial last year, the platform is also using its 2022 ad to allow users to bet for free
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on February 09, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Super Bowl Alert: The Celeb Bowl, DraftKings intros Fortune and kids banking apps grow up
20220208_draftkings_3x2c.jpg

 

 
Credit: DraftKings

With the NFL and states across the country increasingly embracing sports betting, DraftKings is looking to capitalize on the action with an all-new Super Bowl campaign that’ll allow over 10,000 users to place a free bet on the game—with a lucky handful of gambles potentially paying out $1 million each.

The promotion is a central component of the sports and fantasy betting platform’s grand return to the Super Bowl this Sunday, which will include a 30-second ad in the first quarter. It will mark the second consecutive year that DraftKings has aired a spot.

Get the latest Ad Age Super Bowl 2022 news here.

 

The company made its Super Bowl debut in the game in 2021 when it aired two 15-second ads, both created in-house, which offered Super Bowl viewers the chance to bet for free on fourth-quarter action, such as who will score the last touchdown or if there will be a 20-yard gain. 

This year, however, DraftKings collaborated with VaynerMedia—which the brand tapped last year to captain its social media efforts—to take things one step further.

The actual commercial, which is titled “Fortune: Life’s a Gamble,” will introduce a permanent new spokescharacter for the online betting platform: the Goddess of Fortune, a leather-clad risk-taker who’s shown in the ad taking physical gambles from jumping out of a DraftKings-branded blimp to riding on the back of Evel Knievel’s motorcycle.

“As we thought about building on the success we had last year, we had the idea of introducing this new character, the Goddess of Fortune, that personifies the brand,” said Stephanie Sherman, DraftKings’ chief marketing officer. “She will continue to live on beyond the Super Bowl.”

More Super Bowl news from Ad Age
How DraftKings, FanDuel and Caesars are battling for Super Bowl supremacy
Mark Fischer
Caesars Sportsbook will make its Super Bowl commercial debut
Mark Fischer
Super Bowl 2022 commercials and the brands buying them
Jeanine Poggi

In addition to featuring a brief cameo by a Knievel lookalike, the commercial features a guest appearance by legendary former New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath, both of whom seem to have curried the Goddess’s favor over the years.

The campaign also includes a series of augmented reality Snapchat filters, including one available nationwide that’ll be the first choice in the app’s filter carousel for users of legal betting age, and another location-specific filter at SoFi Stadium for fans who are attending the Super Bowl in person.

The campaign’s additional betting component is what may catch the eye of many who tune in to watch the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams on their home turf, though.

See which brands are buying ads in Super Bowl 2022.

Open now through 2 p.m. Eastern time on the day of the game, the promotion’s opt-in period will invite 10,000 users to place a free bet on the game. Five users will be given the chance to put $1 million on the line—the only catch is that every last dime has to be gambled before the game is over.

Non-million winners are allowed to bet on any pre- or in-game wager they choose, while the lucky five have a few more restrictions: they can only place their funds on money line, point spread, over-under, or point totals accumulated in the game.

The upped stakes may be enough to shatter DraftKings’ record weekend that followed its inaugural Super Bowl campaign last year. In 2021, Super Bowl Sunday became the site’s largest customer acquisition day ever, with DraftKings recording over 1 million individual entries into its Super Bowl contest, the brand said. But this year, they’ll also have some direct competition.

As sports betting more popular than ever before, Caesars Sportsbook has also announced plans to join the Big Game this year, following DraftKings with a 30-second ad in the second quarter that stars actor and comedian J.B. Smoove as Julius Caesar himself. Rival site FanDuel has also ramped up its marketing efforts this year. Although it won't air a national spot in the Super Bowl, the company hired Wieden+Kennedy New York as its lead agency last year as it prepared to double down on NFL advertising.

Hear more about Super Bowl ad plans on the latest episode of Marketer's Brief.

 

Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Stitcher. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!

 

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a general assignment reporter who divides his time between Toronto and New York City, writing about marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He has covered the advertising industry in both the U.S. and Canada since joining Ad Age in 2019 and can be found on Twitter at @ethanjakobcraft.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Super Bowl Alert: The Celeb Bowl, DraftKings intros Fortune and kids banking apps grow up

Super Bowl Alert: The Celeb Bowl, DraftKings intros Fortune and kids banking apps grow up
See all the Super Bowl commercials released so far

See all the Super Bowl commercials released so far

Zendaya sells seashells in Squarespace's Super Bowl commercial

Zendaya sells seashells in Squarespace's Super Bowl commercial
How DraftKings, FanDuel and Caesars are battling for Super Bowl supremacy

How DraftKings, FanDuel and Caesars are battling for Super Bowl supremacy
Why Super Bowl 2022 commercials star so many A-list celebs

Why Super Bowl 2022 commercials star so many A-list celebs
See Pringles' Super Bowl ad featuring a determined snacker

See Pringles' Super Bowl ad featuring a determined snacker
Watch BMW’s Super Bowl ad with Arnold Schwarzenegger as an aging Zeus

Watch BMW’s Super Bowl ad with Arnold Schwarzenegger as an aging Zeus
Kids’ banking app enters the Super Bowl—behind Greenlight’s plans as the industry expands

Kids’ banking app enters the Super Bowl—behind Greenlight’s plans as the industry expands