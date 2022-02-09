Watch DraftKings' daring Super Bowl commercial

Open now through 2 p.m. Eastern time on the day of the game, the promotion’s opt-in period will invite 10,000 users to place a free bet on the game. Five users will be given the chance to put $1 million on the line—the only catch is that every last dime has to be gambled before the game is over.
Non-million winners are allowed to bet on any pre- or in-game wager they choose, while the lucky five have a few more restrictions: they can only place their funds on money line, point spread, over-under, or point totals accumulated in the game.
The upped stakes may be enough to shatter DraftKings’ record weekend that followed its inaugural Super Bowl campaign last year. In 2021, Super Bowl Sunday became the site’s largest customer acquisition day ever, with DraftKings recording over 1 million individual entries into its Super Bowl contest, the brand said. But this year, they’ll also have some direct competition.
As sports betting more popular than ever before, Caesars Sportsbook has also announced plans to join the Big Game this year, following DraftKings with a 30-second ad in the second quarter that stars actor and comedian J.B. Smoove as Julius Caesar himself. Rival site FanDuel has also ramped up its marketing efforts this year. Although it won't air a national spot in the Super Bowl, the company hired Wieden+Kennedy New York as its lead agency last year as it prepared to double down on NFL advertising.
