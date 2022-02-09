Watch DraftKings' daring Super Bowl commercial

The company made its Super Bowl debut in the game in 2021 when it aired two 15-second ads, both created in-house, which offered Super Bowl viewers the chance to bet for free on fourth-quarter action, such as who will score the last touchdown or if there will be a 20-yard gain.

This year, however, DraftKings collaborated with VaynerMedia—which the brand tapped last year to captain its social media efforts—to take things one step further.

The actual commercial, which is titled “Fortune: Life’s a Gamble,” will introduce a permanent new spokescharacter for the online betting platform: the Goddess of Fortune, a leather-clad risk-taker who’s shown in the ad taking physical gambles from jumping out of a DraftKings-branded blimp to riding on the back of Evel Knievel’s motorcycle.

“As we thought about building on the success we had last year, we had the idea of introducing this new character, the Goddess of Fortune, that personifies the brand,” said Stephanie Sherman, DraftKings’ chief marketing officer. “She will continue to live on beyond the Super Bowl.”