Amp spotlight: Key takeaways from TV upfronts 2024

“There are more media partners seeking deals than ever before,” said Jennifer Kohl, chief media officer at VML. She noted one key trend of media outlets trying to “do it all” for brands, citing NBC’s One Platform and Google’s DV360.

“Media companies want to be the one-stop shop for brands,” she said. “They are also offering hybrid buying models to prove they can morph linear, digital and on-demand into one opportunity.”

Kohl also highlighted the importance of live sports in an Olympic year, plus the momentum continuing for women’s sports. But she felt most notable at the upfront was the level of talent and entertainment on display.

“What writers strike?” she said. “We had top-tier talent from Jake Gyllenhaal and Reese Witherspoon to Jimmy Kimmel and Kurt Russell smiling for the audience, with so many high-quality movies, series, documentaries and even game shows to look forward to.”

Where some might have expected to see a heavy focus on innovation and futuristic advancements, this year’s presentations were all about the content.