Amp spotlight: Key takeaways from TV upfronts 2024

Once upon a time linear and digital media lived in separate kingdoms, vying for separate opportunities and budgets. But during this year’s upfronts—which featured both Amazon and Netflix making their first in-person upfront presentations—the gates were thrown wide open to bidders across platforms.
Whether we’re in an era of never-ending fragmentation or on the verge of a golden age of convergence, this year’s upfront presentations ignored the still foggy measurement picture and instead focused on star power and fan-favorite content—a stark contrast to last year’s events amid the writers strike.
Here are the top upfront 2024 takeaways from Amp community leaders.
Content is king (again)