NBCU unveils new ad capabilities around e-commerce and asks viewers to vote for ads
NBCUniversal is rolling out a slate of new linear TV ad formats that promise to make commercials more native, interactive and shoppable for the consumer. The broadcaster hopes the new ad formats can tap into dual currents of increased viewer participation and a rise in e-commerce to keep viewers watching the screen, giving brands what the media behemoth hopes are more engaged audiences.
“This is really about trying to put a spotlight on an advertiser’s ad in a different way or draw consumers in an interactive way,” says Josh Feldman, chief marketing officer, advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal. He says viewers often take the fade-to-black as a cue that an ad break is imminent and stop watching, reducing the impact of advertisements.
Interactive advertising has long been the holy grail in TV, but it's been a challenge to build scale and ultimately get consumers to participate. The hope is thanks to new technologies, especially on streaming platforms, consumers will find a more seamless experience and a compelling reason to interact with brand messaging.
NBCU says that this time, viewers will interact with the ads because the new formats will use their deep bench of talent in the right contextual environment. "Our IP and our talent is a huge differentiator—it becomes an inspiration for people to want to [interact]," says Collette Winn, VP of creative partnerships, commerce and innovation, advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal. "It becomes a lean-in positive experience, where [audiences are] excited to do it, not that we're forcing or expecting them to, but they want to."
Choose your own adventure
NBCU introduced a "choose your destiny" format that lets viewers select the next ad in a linear commercial break or select the narrative they prefer by voting through social media hashtags. Brands can then learn from the votes and gain deeper audience insights, according to the company.
Another ad format called “@homeShopping” taps into the wave of e-commerce sweeping through advertising and creates augmented reality-driven commerce activations. Similar technology is currently being tested or deployed by sites like TikTok and Instagram, hoping to tap into viewers or users wanting to buy the look being shown in a post. In NBCU's version, viewers can scan an on-screen QR code to access an AR website and manipulate or even purchase what’s being shown. The AR experiences can also integrate NBCU talent, "bringing" them into living rooms for a special demonstration of a brand's products.
NBCU is also tapping into its talent to introduce commercials, for instance making a joke or observation about the brand before the creative plays. And its new “Look Live” format promises to turn around new advertising content within 36 hours to ensure brands can keep pace with rapidly evolving trends.
In another effort to avoid viewers tuning out of brand messages, NBCU is looking to align marketing messages with its shows through things like "Stay in Show," which will allow a commercial to start playing from an on-set screen, like a taxi that the star of a show is riding in.
While NBCU says the new advertising formats will be available immediately, the solutions will require more work than taking it off the shelf and plugging in the brand, says Feldman.
How is the TV industry responding to the streaming wars? On May 24 and May 25 hear from ad sales leaders, agency executives and top brands on the state of the TV ad marketplace and how streaming is poised to reinvent the $20 billion upfront marketplace. RSVP here.