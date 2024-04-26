For legacy TV companies, the upfront market has become more competitive than ever with tech streaming companies such as Amazon, Netflix and YouTube taking space during the annual week of flashy media presentations. But in the battle between the old and new, mainstays such as NBCUnviersal have been quick to roll out products such as generative AI media planners and ad formats that will deliver soda straight to your door.
NBCU ad president on AI, streaming sports and the TV upfront ad market
Alison Levin joined NBCUniversal in December after spending nine years building Roku’s ad business. Levin, who is president of advertising and partnerships reporting to ad chief Mark Marshall, said her interest in the transition was in applying the strengths of her work in digital video to a larger portfolio at NBCU.
“For all the attention that’s in the market on standalone streaming, it really does not drive the daily reach that linear plus streaming does,” said Levin.
At the CES tech conference in January, NBCU announced a planning and measurement tool that uses AI to match advertisers’ audience data with inventory across all of the company’s linear and digital assets. Traditional media companies have begun leveraging their cross-platform portfolios through tools like NBCU’s One Platform Total Audience rather than solely on growth in streaming as trends in linear viewership continue to diverge.
And in tandem with better targeting and measurement, TV’s ability to embed advertisers in content is a differentiator that’s never been more important than in a challenged ad market, according to Levin. Sponsorships, such as a recent campaign that put “Vanderpump Rules” stars Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney behind the bar at a Chili’s, will be front-and-center at NBCU’s upfront show on May 14.
Levin sat down with Ad Age to discuss continued changes in the video marketplace, the role of AI in TV advertising, what the shift of sports to streaming means for marketers and how TV can stay relevant as trends in video consumption changes.
The conversation has been edited for clarity and length.
How have you applied your experience at Roku to your new role at NBCU?
One of the areas of opportunity for us in the business is to help with faster, real-time measurement and reporting. One of the things that has made Meta, search and social so powerful isn’t actually just about the performance they drive, but advertisers’ ability to see the reporting quickly and be able to optimize in real time. So if we think about NBCU, we reach over 90% of U.S. households in a given month. The missing component historically has been the real-time measurement and reporting so that brands can interpret performance and make decisions quickly to increase investment.
What is your evaluation of the current TV ad market?
There are two themes that I’m hearing come up most often in my conversations with clients. The first is around strategic audiences; if you think about the holding company business and the fact that the vast majority of them own their own data products, it’s not really a surprise that this is the direction they’re moving in. They want to leverage the unique assets they have to find their audiences across our portfolio.
The other is we’re hearing a lot of interest in deeper partnerships to really leverage our IP and storytelling to win over the hearts and minds of viewers. Advertisers have been leaning on us and want our help to tell stories within our stories and use that to also find the right strategic audience. That combination is incredibly powerful.
And what’s the health of spending?
We are seeing a healthy market, truly. There are certain categories that are doing better than others from a macro standpoint. Pharma, CPG and tech have been challenged and continue to be challenged, but on the whole we are seeing momentum. We’re also seeing Peacock has been growing tremendously. And with that, there’s been incredible demand to reach audiences across our platforms.
We see such incredible momentum with Peacock. We had the exclusive NFL game and then we had “Ted” and we’re gearing up for the Olympics. For us on the audience side, we saw live sports ratings increase on linear and increase on streaming—they were not cannibalizing linear but actually adding to it and bringing in a new audience.
How is NBCU addressing concerns from the buy side that budgets are tight, spending in TV is down and upfront commitments have shifted in priority?
What our clients are asking for is pulling together the reach of our entire portfolio and helping them to make their media as efficient and effective as possible. Initiatives like OPTA and strategic audiences help our clients to make their money work harder for them, which is making them successful in this marketplace. And so that’s been a key priority for us, and helping them to understand the reporting and attribution as quickly as possible so they can continue to invest and to optimize as they go. And we are hearing that a lot of our partners want the opportunity for fewer, bigger, better, and so that’s going deep on places that they feel like they can really break through and reach viewers in a way that others can’t.
We are seeing tightness across the board for our inventory, especially when you want to find someone who's in market for a car for instance. Video inventory on the TV screen is finite, and when you marry that with finding the right audience at the right moment, the idea that you have to reserve it is certainly there. And we’re also seeing incredible growth in diversity of advertisers and new advertisers into our ecosystem.
What shifts are you seeing in the sports market, particularly as more sports inventory is available in streaming?
On the digital front, it’s just opened up so many new opportunities for brands. Our entire live sports inventory from the NFL to Big 10 has the ability to be transacted programmatically, and in 2023 the number of advertisers spending on live sports grew 87% year-over-year, and sports digital revenue nearly doubled.
So there’s incredible momentum across both sides of the business, but digital really has democratized access to sports for both audiences and advertisers of all sizes. And we’re gearing up for the Olympics.
What do you think will be the most impactful use of generative AI in the upfront?
From a client perspective—and NBCU is a client and a buyer of media too—we deeply know who our potential customers are. But at the same time, generative AI can really help us to shine a light on maybe there’s more we should be looking at in the customer segments. The early results that we’ve seen from the testing we’ve done when we use gen AI to power audience segments is really promising—21% lift in website conversions for major travel brands, 29% lift in casual dining seeking young diners—I think that there’s going to be a lot more there on audience building. And then of course, the creative capabilities are tremendous as well. But the audience building will probably be one of the first ones that we’ll see out in the market and will have a real impact on advertising performance.