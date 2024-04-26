NBCU ad president on AI, streaming sports and the TV upfront ad market

Alison Levin joined NBCUniversal in December after spending nine years building Roku’s ad business. Levin, who is president of advertising and partnerships reporting to ad chief Mark Marshall, said her interest in the transition was in applying the strengths of her work in digital video to a larger portfolio at NBCU.

“For all the attention that’s in the market on standalone streaming, it really does not drive the daily reach that linear plus streaming does,” said Levin.

At the CES tech conference in January, NBCU announced a planning and measurement tool that uses AI to match advertisers’ audience data with inventory across all of the company’s linear and digital assets. Traditional media companies have begun leveraging their cross-platform portfolios through tools like NBCU’s One Platform Total Audience rather than solely on growth in streaming as trends in linear viewership continue to diverge.

And in tandem with better targeting and measurement, TV’s ability to embed advertisers in content is a differentiator that’s never been more important than in a challenged ad market, according to Levin. Sponsorships, such as a recent campaign that put “Vanderpump Rules” stars Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney behind the bar at a Chili’s, will be front-and-center at NBCU’s upfront show on May 14.