TV upfronts 2024—media buyers react to Amazon, Netflix, Disney, NBCU and other ad pitches

Old school upfronts

Buyers largely said this year’s presentations felt like a return to form for the TV upfronts, with a heavy focus on upcoming content and exclusive previews, compared to two years in which programming slates were uncertain due to the pandemic and Hollywood strikes.

“It was nice to see the focus return to content, which reminded me of the old-school upfront days where new programming was the core of the presentations,” said a second media buyer.

Six of the surveyed buyers noted the focus on content as the top trend of the week, particularly as a primary bargaining tool for media companies trying to differentiate themselves from the crowded pack of presentations.

This took shape in different ways for various media players: Amazon debuted numerous scripted series and game shows coming to Prime Video and breezed through its valuable sports content, including “Thursday Night Football” and the WNBA. Advertisers have previously wondered whether Prime Video will have a consistent output of originals to make the most of its ad-supported scale in streaming, and its upfront seemed an effort to dispel any questions.

And while Netflix is known for its entertainment content, it gave attention to its new sports assets. The streamer announced exclusive NFL games streaming on Christmas Day in 2024, 2025 and 2026, and played up its upcoming WWE Raw matches streaming live every week in 2025.

“Each company rolled out more and more originals that can only be seen on their platforms,” said a third buyer. “If we’ve learned anything from this week, it’s that we are almost circling back to the need for a basic cable subscription after you add up all the prices of what you pay to these streaming services.”