Tech

Brian Lesser, former CEO of AT&T's Xandr ad unit, joins InfoSum board

The company has been working to stake a claim in identity and data
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on April 29, 2020.

Brian Lesser joins the board of InfoSum.

Credit: Courtesy AT&T

Brian Lesser is joining the board of InfoSum, a U.K.-based software as a service (SaaS) company.

InfoSum has been working to stake a claim in identity and data at a time when the industry is moving away from third-party cookies and will need to apply more first-party data to identify consumers.

Lesser stepped down as CEO of AT&T’s ad unit Xandr in March. Prior to Lesser’s departure, Xandr took a stake in InfoSum.

“I have always been incredibly impressed with InfoSum’s privacy-first stance within the industry. Now, more than ever, marketers and brands are looking for safe, secure, and trusted solutions for their identity and data applications,” Lesser said in a statement.

InfoSum CEO Nicholas Halstead said he does not believe one company should own identity.

Lesser joined AT&T in 2017 amid its acquisition of the formerly known Time Warner to help the telecom giant reinvent TV advertising. Prior to Xandr, Lesser led all of Group M’s North American business.

Related articles
Xandr CEO Brian Lesser exits AT&T
Jeanine Poggi
AT&T says it remains committed to Xandr following departure of CEO Brian Lesser
Jeanine Poggi
Google Chrome killed the cookie. What now?
George P. Slefo
3 ways digital marketers can convert California's privacy law into an opportunity
Raashee Gupta Erry

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

A leaked pitch deck reveals how TikTok is trying to woo brands

A leaked pitch deck reveals how TikTok is trying to woo brands
Podcast ad blockers are here, but industry shouldn't fret—yet

Podcast ad blockers are here, but industry shouldn't fret—yet
Weed-tech startup raises $16 million

Weed-tech startup raises $16 million
Google’s elite hacking team reveals an untimely bug in the iPhone

Google’s elite hacking team reveals an untimely bug in the iPhone
Apple announces a Sept. 10 launch event to unveil the latest iPhones

Apple announces a Sept. 10 launch event to unveil the latest iPhones
T-Mobile is handing out hot spots to lure customers

T-Mobile is handing out hot spots to lure customers
Apple readies several camera-focused Pro iPhones, new iPads and a larger MacBook Pro

Apple readies several camera-focused Pro iPhones, new iPads and a larger MacBook Pro
The marketing challenge of convincing customers to upgrade to 5G

The marketing challenge of convincing customers to upgrade to 5G