Electric vehicle charging company Volta donates ad space to eco-friendly causes

The company normally offers drivers free power by selling ads on its charging stations
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on March 16, 2020.

The campaign will roll out initially to 400 charging stations in California.

Credit: Volta

Electric vehicle charging company Volta, known for offering free juice to cars by selling advertising on its charging stations, has donated ad space to two eco-conscious nonprofits in the first step of a wider community giveback campaign that aims to increase environmental awareness.

The program’s initial rollout has focused on two ocean-based causes in California, which has the most Volta charging stations from the more than dozen states in which it operates. 

The Surfrider Foundation, a charity focused on preserving coastal ecosystems and beaches, has received the bulk of the complimentary ad space via Volta’s 270 charging stations in Southern California; while ads for Save the Bay, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting the natural habitats of the San Francisco Bay, have rolled out on the company’s 130 stations in Northern California.

The donated media runs will last four weeks for both groups, with Volta calculating that the 400 charging stations will garner a total of nearly 150 million impressions during their activity.

Following the Surfrider Foundation and Save the Bay’s ad stints in California, which will end in mid-April, “Volta plans to expand the program to additional communities across the U.S.,” the company said in a statement.

San Francisco-based Volta, which was founded in 2010, has long sustained its business model of offering free EV charging by running ads on its charging stations. Some of the company’s current paid media partners include Netflix, Haagen-Dazs and Alaska Airlines.

