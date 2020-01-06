See the commercial nominees for the 72nd annual DGA Awards
The Directors Guild of America has announced the nominees for its 72nd annual awards for outstanding directorial achievement, including those for best commercial directing.
The directors in contention for the top ad prize are MJZ’s Fredrik Bond and Spike Jonze, Smuggler’s Mark Molloy, Furlined’s Dougal Wilson and RSA Films founder Ridley Scott.
Bond earned his nomination based on three spots, HP’s “Lighter Than Air” created out of MediaMonks, a demonstration of the brand’s lightweight Elite Dragonfly laptop; Coca-Cola Light’s “Take It Lightly” film from Stockholm agency Ingo, a story that illustrates how a relationship can go well or badly, depending on your perspective, and the Apple Singapore spot “Nap,” an amusing depiction of the iPhone’s sophisticated facial recognition feature.
Jonze was nominated for his spot for Squarespace starring Idris Elba in a dreamlike scenario, lip-syncing to a young girl’s rendition of “Que Sera Sera” while fantasizing about dream jobs ranging from astronaut to puppeteer, as well as for his longform ad for MedMen starring Jesse Williams, depicting the history of cannabis in the U.S.
Molloy made the list on the merits of a single film, Apple’s entertaining saga “The Underdogs,” a fictional tale about the resourceful employees who devised the brand’s real-life patented round pizza box, also featured in Ad Age’s Best of 2019 list.
Wilson also earned his nod based on a single piece, “Train,” an ad from BBDO’s “More for Your Thing” campaign for AT&T that mashes up different film genres to promote the client’s range of entertainment offerings. Wilson’s spot merged a spaghetti western with whimsical animation inspired by classic children's stop-motion cartoons.
Veteran filmmaker Scott rounds out the list with a single film, Hennessy’s first Oscars spot, “7 Worlds,” from DDB Paris, a lush sci-fi odyssey.
The winner will be announced at the DGA's 72nd Annual Awards gala January 25 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Los Angeles.