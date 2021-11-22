David Kennedy’s Rolodex revealed a secret treasure

Even after his death, David Kennedy, co-founder of Wieden+Kennedy and one of the creative minds behind Nike’s iconic “Just Do It” campaign, is still creating legendary moments.

While clearing out his area of the office to make way for a new carpet, one of the agency's receptionists, Erin Leckenby, came across a "surprise" Kennedy left in Portland—his Rolodex. Instead of the expected list of phone numbers, it contained songs, which she then turned into a Spotify playlist and shared with the whole team.

Noel Yeo, a creative director at Wieden+Kennedy, shared the find on LinkedIn. “I know what I’ll be listening to for the next 6 hours,” he wrote.