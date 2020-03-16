A regularly updated list of how agencies are responding to coronavirus
In this unprecedented time as the ad industry copes with the coronavirus, Ad Age is keeping a continually updated log of how the agency business is working to stay on track.
This story will be updated as the situation develops, with the latest news on top. If you have news to share on this topic, email [email protected]. For a list of industry events that have been postponed or canceled, check out our events tracker here—and a frequently updated list of how marketer's are responding here.
March 16, 2020
3:20 PM EDT
AICP postpones its annual awards
The Association of Independent Commercial Producers (AICP), the U.S. nonprofit supporting the advertising production community, is postponing all of its in-person events and programming, including its annual AICP Show typically held at New York’s Museum of Modern Art.
The news comes as other major industry shows have curtailed or altered their plans in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic (The One Club recently announced that the One Show and other Creative Week events would now be streamed online) and as New York City has announced measures that included the temporary closure of cultural institutions, including MOMA and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The AICP Week events, which also include the AICP Next Awards and educational talks as part of its “Base Camp” programming, were originally scheduled for June 9-11. The organization’s AICP Post Awards, honoring the best in post-production, was previously set for May 6 and will be paused as well.
“The AICP Awards programs are an opportunity to celebrate craft, thought leadership and above all else, community. At this time, protecting the community is paramount,” said AICP President and CEO Matt Miller in a statement. The AICP will issue updates on rescheduling as they become available.
In light of the events, the AICP also created a Coronavirus/COVID-19 resource blog to help the industry navigate through production issues that may arise with regards to the pandemic. That will be updated regularly as well.
3:10 PM EDT
Curiosity assures clients
Cincinnati-based independent shop Curiosity issued a notice to its clients assuring that “we will be conducting our business.” The agency’s chief client officer and president, Trey Harness, said in the note that employees were instructed to work from home but “you can rest assured that the service and output from us will not change.” Harness said the account team leaders “will proactively communicate any changes in operations” to its clients although any changes “should be minor” and could include rescheduling an in-person meeting to be done via video conference. “If a meeting must take place in-person, our account teams will work with you on coordinating it,” Harness added.
“We are a business that relies on collaboration and teamwork,” Harness said. “Thankfully, we are also a business that already has a flexible remote working policy and is practiced in handling meetings with individuals in remote locations around the world. We have a simple and thorough business continuity plan and we have begun implementation of it across our business operations.”
2:00 PM EDT
Wren writes to Omnicom staff
Omnicom Group has advised all employees to work from home, beginning Monday, March 16. Chairman-CEO John Wren wrote to employees that only “essential staff” should be going into the office and should still “maintain the recommended social distance." If any of those employees feel uncomfortable going into the office, they should speak to a supervisor to “accommodate your needs," he wrote. "If employees feel sick or are around someone who is sick, Wren added those employees should also stay home."
“At this stage, we feel a work from home policy is the right approach for our people,” Wren said. “In addition, we are encouraging all of you to follow the guidance of national, local and city regulatory authorities.”
Wren noted that Omnicom offices in China and Singapore have started to “get back to business as usual. Our people there did a great job in keeping their businesses functioning during the past couple of months. I want to thank them and all of you for your efforts now and what we know you will do in the weeks to come,” he said.
1:00 PM EDT
4A's issues guidance to members
The 4A's has implemented a work-from-home policy for its employees, restricted travel and in-person meetings; and postponed its annual Decisions 20/20 summit from April 20-21 to early 2021 and its Management Practitioners Forum from March 30-31 to fall 2020. It has also issued guidance for agencies navigating business in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, while saying ultimately that “each of our member agencies must make the best decisions for their employees and businesses."
The guidance includes resources such as an MIT Sloan Management Review on how companies can respond to the pandemic; an infographic from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention on how to guard yourself from disease; and research from Forrester on employee sentiment around coronavirus (29 percent say they fear going into the office) and best technology to use to work remotely.
March 14, 2020
10:00 AM EDT
WPP recommends 'managed remote working'
WPP asks staff to work from home where possible, with CEO Mark Read issuing an internal memo saying the company would move to a policy of "managed remote working." He added, "Where some functions need to be carried out in offices, your managers will work with you to determine how to cover what needs to be done and will encourage travel at less busy times and greater flexibility in working patterns." Read also said that, going forward, WPP employees could not take part in either domestic or international business air travel without permission from company CEOs—and that permission would be denied except in "truly exceptional circumstances."
Contributing: Lindsay Rittenhouse, Ann-Christine Diaz, I-Hsien Sherwood, E.J. Schultz