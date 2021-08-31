How New Orleans agencies are coping with Hurricane Ida

Since Hurricane Ida touched down on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, it can be easy to compare the two; however there are some key differences.

"I’d be lying if I said this didn’t bring back some ghosts, but I don’t think it really compares to Katrina," says Pat McGuinness, CEO, and founder of Trumpet Advertising. "I’m obviously not back in the city yet, and we’re hearing that power may be down for weeks, but I haven’t seen or heard anything regarding Hurricane Ida that compares to the tragedy and widespread devastation we saw when the levees broke 16 years ago."

Nathan Chapman, founder of Firmidable, a law firm-focused marketing agency, says the city had far less notice this time around but luckily, unlike Katrina, there wasn’t as much significant flooding. The agency, which has 16 employees, adapted after the effects of Katrina.

“We realized we need to be aware that at any moment we might have to pick up and leave,” Chapman says. “Starting 16 years ago we switched everybody to laptops and on the first day of hurricane season, every year, we have a practice where everybody works from home and make sure people can log into the server from long-distance.”

Zehnder also adjusted after Katrina by diversifying its locations, opening a Nashville and Baton Rouge office to complement it’s New Orleans office. The agency also diversified its portfolio. “We needed to have bandwidth in different industries so that we could withstand these kinds of events that might affect one industry over another or might affect one area of the country over another,” Chaissaignac says.

In some ways having worked remotely throughout the pandemic has helped some agencies like Hoffman Miller Advertising.

“Given we were already remote, I do have some employees who are not in the area,” Nathan Hoffman, the agency's founder says.”My creative director is on the west coast, my accounting is in South Dakota. Art directors and writers are local but everyone did leave.”

The three agencies all took the day off in some way Monday with some looking to get back to work as soon as today or others considering taking the week off. While many were able to evacuate in time, the truth is there is likely a long road of recovery ahead for the Big Easy and Louisiana as a whole. However, all the agencies we spoke to remain optimistic about the strength of the city.

“You won't find a group of people more resilient than [those in] New Orleans,” Chaissaignac says. “I have no qualms that the people will be back as soon as they're allowed to be back and the sense of community that was created after Katrina really was mind-blowing. I really give credit to the people that came to help rebuild the city and never left. I think the spirit exists in a way that is just indescribable to anyone that's never been there.”

