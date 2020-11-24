Campaign Trail

$272M and counting: Inside the insane ad spending on the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff

And more from Ad Age Datacenter’s Campaign Ad Scorecard, Overtime Edition No. 2
By Simon Dumenco with data analysis by Kevin Brown. Published on November 24, 2020.
Political ad spending this year reached a whopping $8.5 billion

Jon Ossoff and David Perdue.

Credit: Courtesy of Jon Ossoff and David Perdue

Something rather astonishing—and, let’s just say it, disturbing—has been going down in Georgia. 

On Nov. 18, we reported that ad spending on the Peach State’s U.S. Senate runoff election had hit $101 million. Now, a week later, the tally has surged well past a quarter-billion. Specifically, $272.2 million (see the first chart below).

That’s according to the second Ad Age Campaign Ad Scorecard, Overtime Edition—part of an ongoing project led by Ad Age Datacenter Director of Data Management Kevin Brown in partnership with Kantar/CMAG. 

To refresh your memory, a runoff election for both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats is slated for Jan. 5 (a useful primer: “Georgia’s Runoffs Will Determine Control Of The Senate. Here’s What We Know So Far,” from FiveThirtyEight). Last week, Rebublican Kelly Loeffler was the biggest ad spender by a wide margin. Now, Democrat Jon Ossoff is in the ad lead; his campaign has dropped $44 million on ads (primarily across TV and radio) from Nov. 3 through Jan. 5. 

Ossoff is challenging U.S. Sen. David Perdue, the senior Republican incumbent, whose campaign has spent $29.1 million on ads so far.

As for Loeffler, the other Republican incumbent U.S. Senator from Georgia, her campaign’s ad spending is up to $41.8 million, while her challenger, Democrat Raphael Warnock, has $38.5 million in ad spending on the books.

Keep in mind that these totals don’t even count what any of these folks spent before Nov. 3. (The tally also excludes other campaign outlays, including direct mail, campaign staffer salaries, etc.)

Meanwhile, an array of political action committees are also spending like mad on Georgia media, with two Republican PACs, the Senate Leadership Fund and American Crossroads, booking $42.7 million and $41.7 million worth of ads, respectively. So far no pro-Democrat PAC has crossed the $10 million threshold.

Some further context: Ad spending on these U.S. Senate races has hit $152.7 million in the Atlanta media market alone—and one lucky TV station, ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB, has seen a windfall of $50.5 million so far.

Ossoff takes the lead
Runoff media spending (so far) in the battle for Georgia's U.S. Senate seats. Dollars in millions.
Sponsor Media spending Percent of total
Democrats
Jon Ossoff $44.0 16.2%
Raphael Warnock 39.5 14.5
Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) 5.7 2.1
Georgia Honor 5.6 2.1
The Georgia Way 4.8 1.8
Fair Fight Action 1.4 0.5
Other Democratic sponsors 1.4 0.5
Total Democrats $102.5 37.7%
Republicans
Senate Leadership Fund $42.7 15.7%
Kelly Loeffler 41.8 15.3
American Crossroads 41.7 15.3
David Perdue 29.1 10.7
National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) 8.4 3.1
Kelly Loeffler and National Republican Senatorial Committee 1.7 0.6
Other Republican sponsors 3.0 1.1
Total Republicans $168.5 61.9%
Other 1.3 0.5
Total $272.2 100.0%
More than half of media spending is in Atlanta
But smaller markets are seeing their share. Dollars in millions.
Sponsor Media spending Percent of total
Atlanta $152.7 56.1%
Savannah, Ga. 28.2 10.4
Macon, Ga. 20.0 7.3
Augusta, Ga.-Aiken, S.C. 15.1 5.5
Columbus, Ga. (Opelika, Ala.) 14.9 5.5
Albany, Ga. 8.5 3.1
Jacksonville, Fla. 6.3 2.3
Chattanooga, Tenn. 3.9 1.4
Tallahassee, Fla.-Thomasville, Ga. 3.0 1.1
Greenville, S.C., Spartanburg, S.C., Asheville, N.C., Anderson, S.C. 2.5 0.9
Other markets and channels 17.1 6.3
Total $272.2 100.0%
Media windfall
More than 18% of spending is going to Cox's WSB. Dollars in millions.
Station (market, affiliate) Media spending Percent of total
WSB (Atlanta, ABC) $50.5 18.6%
WAGA (Atlanta, Fox) 31.3 11.5
WXIA (Atlanta, NBC) 24.4 9.0
WGCL (Atlanta, CBS) 19.1 7.0
WMAZ (Macon, CBS/CW) 13.4 4.9
WTOC (Savannah, CBS) 10.4 3.8
Other stations and channels 123.1 45.2
Total $272.2 100.0%
Source: Media spending from Kantar/CMAG. Spending for TV and radio ads between Election Day and booked through Jan. 5, 2021, (date of the runoff) as of Nov. 24, 2020. All other includes satellite, local and statewide cable, radio and some other media. The election pits incumbent David Perdue (R) against Jon Ossoff (D), and incumbent Kelly Loeffler (R) against Raphael Warnock (D).

