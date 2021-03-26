Hasbro markets Fortnite dolls, and Hummer cozies up to designers: Trending
Winner
Is NFT flipping the next big thing? Ian Schafer, CEO of the executive networking and events firm Kindred, bought a GIF of a twirling, glistening “CryptoCrisp” Pringles tube for $2 and sold it a few days later for $1,500. The appreciation is indicative of the burgeoning non-fungible tokens market. For more on Schafer’s deal, a refresher on the NFT craze, and why he thinks brands and agencies should be leaning in, check this out.
Loser
The NCAA remains under fire for relegating its women’s basketball tournament to second-class status when compared with the men’s game. The organization took plenty of heat when photos began spreading last week on social media of the pitiful condition of the women’s training facilities at the tournament in San Antonio. It was so bad that brands such as Dick’s Sporting Goods offered to send equipment—although the NCAA rejected the help because it said it found its own way to improve the facilities.
But the PR damage to the NCAA was done, and was compounded by a story this week in The Wall Street Journal about how the organization has roadblocked the women’s tourney from using its valuable trademarked “March Madness” phrase.
ICYMI
Our top stories of the week based on reader engagement include this look at how fitness clubs are luring back members following COVID closures, and this story on the cottage industry of small shops springing up from alums of the RIchards Group, which has suffered in the wake of its founder’s racist remark last year.
Hasbro releases first of Fortnite dolls
Fortnite fans can now purchase their own doll through Hasbro. The toy company is working with the battle royale game to sell a 6-inch doll based on the latest character to enter the Fortnite universe for “Chapter 2 Season 6: The Foundation.” It’s available for pre-order only on HasbroPulse.com, Hasbro’s direct-to-consumer website, for $40. The figure comes with a glider and cape, and details from the game.
Earlier this year, Hasbro partnered with G.I. Joe for a limited-time doll, but this is the first as part of an upcoming figurine lineup. Hasbro expanded its partnership with Epic Games in February and the new five-year deal extends its Fortnite product-licensing deal beyond outdoor play products and tabletop games. Hasbro previously released Fortnite Nerf blasters and a “Monopoly: Fortnite Edition.”
Number of the week
69%: The share of U.S. and U.K. consumers who plan to spend money on clothing returning to work, according to a recent survey from Measure Protocol, a data measurement company.
A virtual garage?
General Motors, which has been hyping its forthcoming Hummer electric vehicle since early last year, is keeping the marketing pedal to the metal. The latest effort involves collaborations with several designers. The brand, which will launch later this year under the GMC nameplate, tapped interior designer Kelly Wearstler to make a CGI-built virtual garage inspired by Californian architecture (video below). Other collaborations include designer John Geiger, who made a custom sneaker; and a ballcap from a designer who goes by Don C. The efforts were coordinated by RanaVerse, an agency that specializes in connecting brands with culture.
Quote of the week
“It’s not easy being green”—Kemit the Frog puts a new twist on his catchphrase in an environmental campaign for Adidas for its sustainable Stan Smith shoes. Read more here.
Tweet of the week
Dunkin’ drops Girl Scout Cookie-themed merch
Dunkin’ is giving away clothing and accessories with patterns inspired by Girl Scout cookies. The coffee chain has sold Girl Scout flavored coffee for years. Now, a limited run of free goods, from ice cube trays to sweatpants, promotes new Dunkin’-branded iced coffee in Coconut Caramel, S’mores and Thin Mints flavors. The bottled drinks are made and distributed by Coca-Cola.
On the move
Jesse Askew has been named VP of marketing and branding for the America 250 Foundation, the nonprofit organization overseeing the country’s celebration of its 250th birthday in 2026. Askew previously worked at Ketchum, Ruder Finn and Digital Factor. The organization also named Keri Potts as VP of communications and PR. She spent 17 years at ESPN.
Tommy Hilfiger named Alegra O’Hare chief marketing officer, effective April 12. O’Hare was most recently CMO at Gap Inc.’s namesake brand. Prior to that, she worked at Adidas Originals.
Omaze, a fundraising platform, hired Eric Edge as CMO. He had been senior VP of marketing and communications at Postmates.
Pokeworks, a franchised chain with expansion goals, named Steve Heeley as CMO. He was previously CEO of Veggie Grill.
Contributing: Ilyse Liffreing, Adrianne Pasquarelli, Jessica Wohl