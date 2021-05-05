CMO Strategy

Watch Procter & Gamble's long-delayed Olympics effort

'Lead with Love,' ready after more than a year, is 'more relevant than ever,' says Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard
By Jack Neff. Published on May 05, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Peloton admits mistake, recalls treadmills

It’s been a long time coming, but Procter & Gamble Co.’s 2020 Olympic campaign—the 2021 edition—has arrived.

The campaign from “The Proud Sponsor of Moms,” is still very much about moms and their Olympic-athlete kids as part of P&G’s more-than-decade-long corporate effort behind the games. But the two new videos from Wieden+Kennedy Portland touch on more recent themes in P&G’s corporate branding effort.

The opening “Lead With Love” video uses a tagline and hashtag P&G rolled out in December with a video from Dentsumcgarrybowen, which also made its way into Oprah Winfrey’s Harry and Meghan interview on CBS in March. But the slogan came from W+K for the Olympic video breaking today that was queued up to run in the pandemic-postponed 2020 Summer Games.

Related articles
Procter & Gamble promises 2,021 good deeds for 2021
Jack Neff
Why Procter & Gamble is putting more money behind Black creators and media
Jack Neff
Procter & Gamble adds Major League Soccer sponsorship to its NFL and Olympics deals
Jack Neff

“We created this film before the Tokyo Games were postponed, but we feel that its message of love is more relevant than ever,” said P&G Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard in a presentation last week. “P&G believes that the Olympic Games have a tremendous power to unite the world through sport.”

The 2:30 video shows a boy beaten up by a bully who rises to become a compassionate Olympic boxing victor; and another boy who throws a tantrum after being beaten by a girl in a tennis match growing up to join her on a championship Olympic tennis team.

In the 60-second “Your Goodness Is Your Greatness” video, also from W+K, Allyson Felix leads a cast of Olympic athletes engaged in acts of compassion as well as athletic accomplishment, with voiceover from her mom Marlene Felix.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Peloton admits mistake, recalls treadmills

Peloton admits mistake, recalls treadmills

The U.S. Army's animated ad series aims to close the 'relatability gap' with Gen Z

The U.S. Army's animated ad series aims to close the 'relatability gap' with Gen Z
This Cinco de Mayo, brands raise money for the struggling restaurant industry

This Cinco de Mayo, brands raise money for the struggling restaurant industry
Odd brand swag alert: Expedia gives away 3D-printed replicas of Joe Jonas’ hand

Odd brand swag alert: Expedia gives away 3D-printed replicas of Joe Jonas’ hand

Mars Wrigley sues online stores for selling Medicated Skittles, Starburst Gummies

Mars Wrigley sues online stores for selling Medicated Skittles, Starburst Gummies
Florida and Washington data privacy laws die over disputes about right to sue

Florida and Washington data privacy laws die over disputes about right to sue
How SoulCycle hopes to tempt back riders after a year of health-club declines

How SoulCycle hopes to tempt back riders after a year of health-club declines
Barbie wants to help kids emerge from lockdown with social skills and empathy

Barbie wants to help kids emerge from lockdown with social skills and empathy