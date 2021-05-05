Watch Procter & Gamble's long-delayed Olympics effort
It’s been a long time coming, but Procter & Gamble Co.’s 2020 Olympic campaign—the 2021 edition—has arrived.
The campaign from “The Proud Sponsor of Moms,” is still very much about moms and their Olympic-athlete kids as part of P&G’s more-than-decade-long corporate effort behind the games. But the two new videos from Wieden+Kennedy Portland touch on more recent themes in P&G’s corporate branding effort.
The opening “Lead With Love” video uses a tagline and hashtag P&G rolled out in December with a video from Dentsumcgarrybowen, which also made its way into Oprah Winfrey’s Harry and Meghan interview on CBS in March. But the slogan came from W+K for the Olympic video breaking today that was queued up to run in the pandemic-postponed 2020 Summer Games.
“We created this film before the Tokyo Games were postponed, but we feel that its message of love is more relevant than ever,” said P&G Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard in a presentation last week. “P&G believes that the Olympic Games have a tremendous power to unite the world through sport.”
The 2:30 video shows a boy beaten up by a bully who rises to become a compassionate Olympic boxing victor; and another boy who throws a tantrum after being beaten by a girl in a tennis match growing up to join her on a championship Olympic tennis team.
In the 60-second “Your Goodness Is Your Greatness” video, also from W+K, Allyson Felix leads a cast of Olympic athletes engaged in acts of compassion as well as athletic accomplishment, with voiceover from her mom Marlene Felix.