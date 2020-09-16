CMO Strategy

Watchdog group okays AT&T’s ‘Just OK’ campaign but breaks on ‘America’s best network’

Rival Verizon had challenged the claims
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on September 16, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice
Credit: At&t

It's OK for AT&T to use its “Just OK is not OK” marketing tagline, but “building 5G on America’s best network” is not OK, according to a ruling today by the National Advertising Division of Better Business Bureau. NAD, which adjudicates complaints from one advertiser about another, had been examining the issue after it was challenged by AT&T’s rival Verizon Communication.

According to a release, NAD said that the claim “just OK is not OK,” which AT&T has used in its ads since early 2019, was “not falsely disparaging.” However, it recommends that the telecom giant disclose its connection to Global Wireless Solutions, which has a long relationship with the brand for data benchmarking, when making its “best” claims. In addition, NAD recommends that AT&T stop claiming that it is “Building 5G on America’s Best Network” because the message is unsupported—any ranking on superiority was from 4G networks, according to NAD.

Related articles
Massive political spending to offset 2020 ad losses, Magna forecast suggests
Ethan Jakob Craft
Engagement with video and social content soars during pandemic
Jack Neff
Why the RV rental business continues to surge
Adrianne Pasquarelli

AT&T did not immediately return a call requesting comment about the rulings.

This is not the first time the company has come under fire for the language in its marketing. In fact, NAD reviewed similar issues around “best” taglines last year. In May, AT&T said it would stop using “5G Evolution” and “The First Step to 5G” in promotional messaging, after rival carriers complained such language was misleading.

The “Just OK” ads first began airing in early 2019. Voiced by Lena Waithe, the spots take a humorous look at what happens when consumers settle for mediocre offerings in food, dating and other life situations.

Also today,  AT&T CEO John Stankey said it’s possible that upgrades to 5G-enabled devices are slower to start than initially expected, given the current economic situation.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice

A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice
Gatorade punches back at Bodyarmor as sports drink battle intensifies

Gatorade punches back at Bodyarmor as sports drink battle intensifies
Amazon launches invite-only luxury offering in another blow to department stores

Amazon launches invite-only luxury offering in another blow to department stores
Molson Coors and Yuengling join forces in biggest beer deal of the year

Molson Coors and Yuengling join forces in biggest beer deal of the year
A food made from a microbe draws big-name backers in bid to be next industry disruptor

A food made from a microbe draws big-name backers in bid to be next industry disruptor
Playboy enters the CBD space with new product lines and a sexual wellness hub

Playboy enters the CBD space with new product lines and a sexual wellness hub
How Fiat Chrysler CMO Olivier Francois finally got Carl Sagan’s words into a Jeep ad

How Fiat Chrysler CMO Olivier Francois finally got Carl Sagan’s words into a Jeep ad
Macy’s reveals plans for a TV-only Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy’s reveals plans for a TV-only Thanksgiving Day Parade