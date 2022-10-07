Ad employment fell sharply in September following summer boom

Advertising, PR and related services

U.S. employment in the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) classification of advertising, public relations and related services came in at 483,400 jobs in September based on figures that are not seasonally adjusted.

The loss of 8,700 ad jobs in September followed a gain of 2,700 jobs in August.

BLS upwardly revised the August figure from a preliminary loss of 400 jobs it reported a month ago.

The September ad jobs loss marked the biggest one-month ad employment decline since January 2021.

It is conceivable August marked the business cycle peak for ad employment amid signs of a cooling economy.

This BLS jobs bucket includes ad agencies, PR agencies and related services such as media buying, media reps, outdoor advertising, direct mail and other services related to advertising. Ad agencies account for the biggest portion—about 45%—of those jobs.