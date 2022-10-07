Datacenter

Ad employment fell sharply in September following summer boom

U.S. ad agency employment reached an all-time high in August
By Bradley Johnson. Published on October 07, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Adobe’s AI analytics play, VideoAmp by the second, and more on Harry Styles’ mega fame: Datacenter Weekly
Infographic by Ad Age. Photo: Unsplash.
Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics. Expanded jobs data: AdAge.com/adjobs.

After the summer comes the fall.

Employment in advertising, public relations and related services tumbled by 8,700 jobs in September, a downbeat report after strong summer gains pushed ad agency staffing to an all-time high.

For the overall economy, U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in September, the weakest job gain this year, according to the monthly employment report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% from 3.7%, reflecting a tight labor market even as overall jobs growth cools.
 
Below, Ad Age Datacenter breaks down the report—by the numbers.

Advertising, PR and related services

U.S. employment in the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) classification of advertising, public relations and related services came in at 483,400 jobs in September based on figures that are not seasonally adjusted. 

The loss of 8,700 ad jobs in September followed a gain of 2,700 jobs in August.

BLS upwardly revised the August figure from a preliminary loss of 400 jobs it reported a month ago.

The September ad jobs loss marked the biggest one-month ad employment decline since January 2021.

It is conceivable August marked the business cycle peak for ad employment amid signs of a cooling economy.

This BLS jobs bucket includes ad agencies, PR agencies and related services such as media buying, media reps, outdoor advertising, direct mail and other services related to advertising. Ad agencies account for the biggest portion—about 45%—of those jobs.

Tracking layoffs and budget cuts

How brands and agencies are bracing for a recession
Click here

Ad agencies

U.S. ad agency employment rose to 223,300 jobs in August, an all-time high.

Ad agencies added 600 jobs in August and 2,800 jobs in July based on figures that are not seasonally adjusted. 

BLS upwardly revised the July figure from a preliminary gain of 2,600 jobs it reported a month ago.

BLS reports ad agency employment on a one-month lag, so September figures aren’t yet available.

But September’s sharp decline in ad, PR and related services staffing implies a drop in ad agency employment last month.

U.S. ad agency employment
August 2022 vs. previous month: +600
August 2022 vs. year earlier: +16,400
Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics. Expanded jobs data: AdAge.com/adjobs.

Internet media

Internet media employment rose to 359,000 jobs in August, an all-time high.

U.S. internet media employment—the BLS classification of “internet publishing and broadcasting and web search portals”—increased by 2,700 jobs in August after gaining 7,700 jobs in July based on figures that are not seasonally adjusted. 

Near-term prospects for digital media employment are less certain amid reports of job cuts or a freeze in hiring at some internet companies.

As with ad agencies, internet media staffing is reported with a one-month delay and is not seasonally adjusted.

U.S. internet media employment
August 2022 vs. previous month: +2,700
August 2022 vs. year earlier: +38,900
Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics. Internet media businesses and web search portals. Expanded jobs data: AdAge.com/adjobs.

Ad spending, marketing and financial stats

Analyzing the latest data
Click here

U.S. employment

The nation in September added 263,000 jobs based on seasonally adjusted figures, the lowest monthly jobs growth this year.

That suggests a cooling labor market amid economic headwinds—high inflation, rising interest rates, slowing housing market, slumping stock market, recession worries—and a spate of headlines about corporate layoffs.

The economy added 315,000 jobs in August and 537,000 jobs in July (upwardly revised from 526,000).

Following an unprecedented loss of 20.5 million jobs in April 2020 as the nation locked down, the economy has added jobs every month except for December 2020.

The World Health Organization classified COVID-19 as a pandemic in March 2020.

Total U.S. employment (153.0 million jobs in September) has recovered all of its pandemic losses, topping its February 2020 pre-pandemic peak (152.5 million) to reach a new all-time high.

Month-to-month change in U.S. nonfarm payrolls
Seasonally adjusted.
September 2022 vs. previous month: +263,000
Month/year Jobs increase (decrease)
Jan. 2020 339,000
Feb. 2020 376,000
March 2020 -1,498,000
April 2020 -20,493,000
May 2020 2,642,000
June 2020 4,505,000
July 2020 1,388,000
Aug. 2020 1,665,000
Sep. 2020 919,000
Oct. 2020 647,000
Nov. 2020 333,000
Dec. 2020 -115,000
Jan. 2021 520,000
Feb. 2021 710,000
March 2021 704,000
April 2021 263,000
May 2021 447,000
June 2021 557,000
July 2021 689,000
Aug. 2021 517,000
Sep. 2021 424,000
Oct. 2021 677,000
Nov. 2021 647,000
Dec. 2021 588,000
Jan. 2022 504,000
Feb. 2022 714,000
March 2022 398,000
April 2022 368,000
May 2022 386,000
June 2022 293,000
July 2022 537,000
Aug. 2022 315,000
Sep. 2022 263,000
Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Unemployment rate

The U.S. unemployment rate, based on a separate survey of households, fell to 3.5% in September, down from 3.7% in August and matching July’s 3.5% rate.

The jobless rate in September was down to its level before the pandemic (3.5% in February 2020), tied for the lowest level since 1969. 

Amid signs of a slowing economy, that could be this business cycle’s unemployment rate nadir. 

In April 2020, unemployment reached 14.7%, the highest since before World War II.

Ad Age Datacenter subscribers can see an expanded table showing advertising employment back to 2000 at AdAge.com/adjobs.

U.S. unemployment rate
Seasonally adjusted.
September 2022: 3.5%
Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics.
More employment analysis from Ad Age Datacenter
Ad employment sustains slight decline after summer boom
Bradley Johnson
Ad employment jumps in July as recession held at bay for another day
Bradley Johnson

Top marketers, brands and agencies, ranked

Ad Age Datacenter's definitive rankings of the biggest U.S. and global advertisers and agencies
Click here

Subscribe to Ad Age's Datacenter for ongoing data and insights on all of the most-advertised brands.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Bradley Johnson

Bradley Johnson is Ad Age's director of data analytics and runs Ad Age Datacenter with colleague Kevin Brown. Johnson focuses on data and financial topics related to marketing, advertising and media. Johnson has held Ad Age posts in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York including editor at large, deputy editor, interactive editor, bureau chief and reporter.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Adobe’s AI analytics play, VideoAmp by the second, and more on Harry Styles’ mega fame: Datacenter Weekly

Adobe’s AI analytics play, VideoAmp by the second, and more on Harry Styles’ mega fame: Datacenter Weekly
Harry Styles’ mega fame by the numbers, plus top 5 states for CTV political ad targeting: Datacenter Weekly

Harry Styles’ mega fame by the numbers, plus top 5 states for CTV political ad targeting: Datacenter Weekly
The retail media boom by the numbers, Campbell Soup’s ad spending cut, and CPG loves CTV: Datacenter Weekly

The retail media boom by the numbers, Campbell Soup’s ad spending cut, and CPG loves CTV: Datacenter Weekly
Kroger’s latest data play and NFL+’s linear TV advertising: Datacenter Weekly

Kroger’s latest data play and NFL+’s linear TV advertising: Datacenter Weekly
The video content Allbirds customers flock to, plus the latest on Peloton, Chewy and Roku: Datacenter Weekly

The video content Allbirds customers flock to, plus the latest on Peloton, Chewy and Roku: Datacenter Weekly
Ad employment sustains slight decline after summer boom

Ad employment sustains slight decline after summer boom
Walmart’s new data play and what marketers need to know: Datacenter Weekly

Walmart’s new data play and what marketers need to know: Datacenter Weekly
Gen Z, Millennial social shopping comfort levels revealed: Datacenter Weekly

Gen Z, Millennial social shopping comfort levels revealed: Datacenter Weekly