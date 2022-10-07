Ad employment fell sharply in September following summer boom

After the summer comes the fall.
Employment in advertising, public relations and related services tumbled by 8,700 jobs in September, a downbeat report after strong summer gains pushed ad agency staffing to an all-time high.
For the overall economy, U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in September, the weakest job gain this year, according to the monthly employment report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% from 3.7%, reflecting a tight labor market even as overall jobs growth cools.
Below, Ad Age Datacenter breaks down the report—by the numbers.