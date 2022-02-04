Meta’s plunge and Amazon’s massive ad business, by the numbers: Datacenter Weekly

$232 billion

That’s how much Facebook parent Meta’s market cap dropped on Thursday—“the biggest one-day decline for a stock in U.S. history,” as The Wall Street Journal notes.

Essential context: “What Meta and Google earnings reveal about Apple’s data crackdown,” from Ad Age’s Garett Sloane.

Previously: “Meta’s ad business clashing with Apple, TikTok,” also from Ad Age’s Garett Sloane.

Even more context: “Meta’s miss creates Big Tech divide: who’s got the data,” from Reuters.

See also: “Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth just fell almost $30 billion in one day—the second-biggest drop ever,” per CNBC.

Meanwhile: “Snap, Pinterest dispel Facebook-fueled fears with strong quarters,” per Bloomberg News (via Ad Age).