Adidas to create metaverse avatars for fans inspired by new shoe collection

Similar to how people interact with social media platforms via user profiles, they interact with the metaverse via avatars, which are digital versions of themselves.

They could also be the future of influencer marketing, as brands already are starting to team up with these tastemakers in virtual settings like Roblox and Zepeto, as well as create their own from pre-existing IP.

Interoperability is another notable aspect of Adidas’ platform, given that the concept is a fundamental component of an open metaverse. Ready Player Me, which typically creates avatars out of selfies (although not for Adidas’ activation), has an inventory of interoperable partners that includes social VR platform VRChat, conference app MeetinVR and gaming world Nemesis. The Adidas experience will also allow users to download their avatars and share them as stickers on Web2 social media platforms.

Avatars are Adidas’ latest foray into Web3 behind its Originals brand, following a series of NFT projects and a partnership with Bored Ape Yacht Club. The company also owns a plot of virtual real estate in The Sandbox.