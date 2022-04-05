Adidas to create metaverse avatars for fans inspired by new shoe collection

Adidas Originals is launching a platform to create metaverse avatars for fans based on their personalities and preferences for the brand's latest Ozworld shoe. Ozworld is a collection of chunky sneakers originally launched in the 1990s.
The avatars are meant to be interoperable—or freely traversable—along with the user's owned assets across 1,500 different games and apps supported by Ready Player Me, a platform that creates avatars.
Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.
The activation emphasizes personal expression over physical traits. Beginning April 8, Adidas will query fans who visit a branded microsite with a list of personality-based questions, including selecting their favorite Ozworld silhouettes. Ready Player Me’s AI-powered tech will then use those responses to generate a unique avatar inspired by the new Ozworld collection. Fans will also be able to animate their avatars in Adidas’ platform, as well as try on and purchase digital versions of the shoes, which they can own and traverse with as assets.