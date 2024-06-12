How AI-focused CMOs are struggling to advance uses of the technology

Overall, roughly 80% of respondents said that generative AI is already improving automation, speed and productivity. Over half of respondents project at least 5% topline growth in their generative AI-related business applications, and three out of five plan to invest at least $10 million annually in AI initiatives over the next three years.

Although the percentage of CMOs that have rejected AI has increased, from 12% last year to 18% this year, the percentage expressing worry over the technology has dropped from 46% to 35% over the same period. This year’s numbers also reflect slightly higher optimism, confidence and curiosity in generative AI.

However, “current shortcomings in the core operating models” are impeding brands’ ability to progress around AI, the survey’s authors wrote. CMOs appear unsure as to how they can expand upon efforts that may generate key returns for their businesses. Take personalization, which, according to the survey’s authors, provides “the greatest upside from the adoption of GenAI.” Nearly 70% of CMOs piloted AI-powered personalization last year, more than any other application; but this year, the percentage of those scaling these efforts is just over 20%.

The result is that many brands have fallen stuck expanding the easy applications that do not necessarily generate returns. While generative AI can quickly produce content for channels like social media, quantity does not imply quality, and consumers want quality. And an increased volume of content will only make standing out harder for brands, per the survey’s authors.