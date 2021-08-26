Crypto brand Coinbase hires Facebook exec as first CMO

Coinbase, with 68 million customers, is one of the largest U.S. crypto exchanges. In May, the brand hired The Martin Agency as its creative agency of record and in June hired Wavemaker as media agency of record. Coinbase’s ad spend has ballooned by 57% to $16.3 million last year, according to Kantar.

“Our industry is at a critical juncture: the crypto community is growing at a rapid pace and crypto companies are more visible to consumers than ever before,” wrote Emilie Choi, president and COO at Coinbase, in the blog post.

Facebook declined to answer who will replace Rouch. "Kate is a tremendous leader as is proven by her long tenure, and the impact she’s made during her 11+ year career here at Facebook," said Alex Schultz, VP of analytics and CMO at Facebook. "Having ‘grown up’ at Facebook alongside Kate, I am excited for her to have this awesome opportunity to apply her gifts to a new challenge. While we of course are sad so see her go, Coinbase is gaining a truly outstanding and talented CMO. We wish her well."

In a LinkedIn post announcing her news, Rouch shared a photo of her laptop with the Coinbase logo on it laid next to her newborn son.

“Coinbase is almost exactly the size Facebook was when I joined,” writes Rouch in the post. “It too is led by a visionary founder. In a new space. With a bold mission and huge potential to fundamentally change the world.”