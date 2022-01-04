MAC enlists Cher and Saweetie for makeup social media challenges

MAC Cosmetics is teaming with a host of talent and influencers, including Cher and rapper Saweetie, for its first brand campaign in over three years that embraces social media challenges.

The effort is titled “Challenge Accepted” and puts MAC products to various tests in order to prove their attributes, like waterproof and weightlessness. Over the course of seven weeks, well-known creators and artists will perform the tests on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat, and encourage fans to do the same.

“It’s participatory,” said Drew Elliott, global creative director for MAC, an Estée Lauder Companies subsidiary. “People are looking to try things out, bring things to life and then use the [social] platforms to really amplify that.”

Cher and Saweetie will kick off “Challenge Accepted.” Their reputation as disruptors in the music industry is intended to emphasize MAC’s goal of challenging beauty conventions.