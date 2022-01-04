MAC enlists Cher and Saweetie for makeup social media challenges

Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

New ‘Challenge Accepted’ campaign is set to run on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube
By Asa Hiken. Published on January 04, 2022.
20220103_mac_cosmetics_saweetie_cher_3x2b.jpg

 

 
Credit: Mac Cosmetics

MAC Cosmetics is teaming with a host of talent and influencers, including Cher and rapper Saweetie, for its first brand campaign in over three years that embraces social media challenges.

The effort is titled “Challenge Accepted” and puts MAC products to various tests in order to prove their attributes, like waterproof and weightlessness. Over the course of seven weeks, well-known creators and artists will perform the tests on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat, and encourage fans to do the same.

“It’s participatory,” said Drew Elliott, global creative director for MAC, an Estée Lauder Companies subsidiary. “People are looking to try things out, bring things to life and then use the [social] platforms to really amplify that.”

Cher and Saweetie will kick off “Challenge Accepted.” Their reputation as disruptors in the music industry is intended to emphasize MAC’s goal of challenging beauty conventions.

Other influencers include: Swimmer Kristina Makushenko, who will test MAC’s claims of being waterproof with an underwater challenge; skydiver Maja Kuczynska, who will demonstrate its weightlessness by jumping out of a plane; and the NaeNae Twins, known for synchronized dancing, will show how MAC’s powder and liquid foundations offer the same results. 

Weekly educational challenges will be hosted by more than 10,000 makeup artists who work with MAC. Other influencers who have experienced virality, such as Rickey Thompson, Nava Rose and Emmy Hartman, will help to spread the challenges to their large followings. 

This is MAC’s first brand-focused campaign—as opposed to purely product-focused—in over three years. The effort attempts to tie MAC’s name more closely to digital-first trends like challenges. To this end, the campaign follows the 2021 launch of MAC Trends, a weekly series on TikTok and Instagram detailing emerging styles in cosmetics.

“We have to be social- and digital-first because that's where our consumers are. Whether they're transforming, doing no-makeup makeup … That's where they're looking for both the inspiration but then also all of the education,” said Elliott.

Other cosmetics brands are leaning into social platforms to court younger consumers. E.l.f. released a holiday movie on TikTok for its latest activation on the short-form video app, which L’Oréal has recently experimented with as well.

Asa Hiken

Asa Hiken is a technology reporter covering digital marketing, social media platforms and innovation. A graduate of Northwestern University, he joined Ad Age after writing for Marketing Dive, where he focused on the alcohol space and digital privacy.

