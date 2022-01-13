TikTok partners with CreatorIQ to help brands find the right influencers

TikTok is adding software platform CreatorIQ as a new influencer marketing partner, allowing CreatorIQ clients to now plan and execute TikTok creator marketing campaigns.

CreatorIQ customers will now see creator and content metrics from the TikTok Creator Marketplace through the CreatorIQ dashboard. Brands will have access to TikTok’s first-party insights on audience demographics, growth trends and video performance.

“Over the past two years, TikTok has become a powerhouse platform for creators, who are driving the cultural conversation for the entire digital world,” Tim Sovay, CreatorIQ’s chief operating officer, said in a statement announcing the deal. “This partnership will give CreatorIQ customers the ability to pair TikTok’s first-party data and analytics with our robust workflow and measurement solutions to create truly effective ROI-based campaigns. What’s more, it contributes additional data to our efforts of developing and delivering standardized benchmarks for the entire industry.”

Prior to the partnership, CreatorIQ had access to a pool of creators and topline metrics like follower accounts and engagement metrics, which helped clients find influencers. Clients could also input data manually into the dashboard for creator tracking.



TikTok’s reach and the power of it’s influencers have become clear in the last year. The short-video app has hit more than 1 billion monthly users. Popular TikTokers can have millions of followers, and brands have worked to establish relationships to tap into those audiences. But connecting with the right influencer can take time, money, and data. The integration with TikTok should make it easier for CreatorIQ clients to find the right fit and set up campaigns.