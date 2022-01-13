Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

TikTok partners with CreatorIQ to help brands find the right influencers

The SaaS platform’s clients include AB InBev, Dentsu, and Unilever
By Erika Wheless. Published on January 13, 2022.
Twitter boosts Black, Latinx hires with 'work from everywhere' model
20220112_364622329-2_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

TikTok is adding software platform CreatorIQ as a new influencer marketing partner, allowing CreatorIQ clients to now plan and execute TikTok creator marketing campaigns.

CreatorIQ customers will now see creator and content metrics from the TikTok Creator Marketplace through the CreatorIQ dashboard. Brands will have access to TikTok’s first-party insights on audience demographics, growth trends and video performance.

“Over the past two years, TikTok has become a powerhouse platform for creators, who are driving the cultural conversation for the entire digital world,” Tim Sovay, CreatorIQ’s chief operating officer, said in a statement announcing the deal. “This partnership will give CreatorIQ customers the ability to pair TikTok’s first-party data and analytics with our robust workflow and measurement solutions to create truly effective ROI-based campaigns. What’s more, it contributes additional data to our efforts of developing and delivering standardized benchmarks for the entire industry.”

Prior to the partnership, CreatorIQ had access to a pool of creators and topline metrics like follower accounts and engagement metrics, which helped clients find influencers. Clients could also input data manually into the dashboard for creator tracking.
 
TikTok’s reach and the power of it’s influencers have become clear in the last year. The short-video app has hit more than 1 billion monthly users. Popular TikTokers can have millions of followers, and brands have worked to establish relationships to tap into those audiences. But connecting with the right influencer can take time, money, and data. The integration with TikTok should make it easier for CreatorIQ clients to find the right fit and set up campaigns.

"Creators are the lifeblood of our platform, and we're constantly thinking of new ways to make it easy for them to connect and collaborate with brands,” Melissa Yang, TikTok’s head of ecosystem partnerships, said in a statement. “We're thrilled to be integrating with an elite group of trusted partners to help brands discover and work with diverse creators who can share their message in an authentic way."

The TikTok partnership comes on the heels of CreatorIQ’s acquisition in September 2021 of Tribe Dynamics, an influencer marketing analytics platform. Creator IQ users include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Airbnb, Calvin Klein, CVS, Dentsu, Disney, H&M, Sephora and Unilever.

“TikTok has become a key platform for brands looking to tap into culture," Gary Orellana, senior VP of influencer marketing at Dentsu, Americas, wrote via email. "The ability to access the TikTok Creator Marketplace through the CreatorIQ dashboard allows us to maximize the impact of our creator outreach and management efforts, by unifying them across platforms, providing real-time first-party data, and creating efficiencies for our clients.”

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

