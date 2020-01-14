Fyre Festival’s Ja Rule wants to do your taxes
Remember when starry-eyed tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland and business partner rapper Ja Rule managed the buildup and ultimate failure of the catastrophic Fyre Festival of 2017?
Now the rapper and self-claimed “mogul” is promoting tax company Value Tax, of which he claims on Twitter that he is an owner. On Tuesday, Ja Rule posted the following promotion from his verified Twitter account to his 229,000 followers:
It wasn’t long ago that Hulu and Netflix produced documentaries showing how McFarland and Ja Rule charged guests up to $100,000 for a ticket to a “luxury” festival sponsored by model influencers, only to receive little in return: mattresses on the ground, nothing but cheese sandwiches to eat and a lack of fundamental necessities. He was dismissed last November from a $100 million Frye Festival lawsuit because the court couldn’t prove his social promotion led to ticket sales.
Besides the gross mishandling of the Fyre Festival, the audacity of the tweet is even more concerning considering the rapper’s past with tax evasion. A quick Google search reveals the rapper’s past trauma with the IRS, which was widely reported. Back in 2011, the rapper went to jail for 28 months after pleading guilty to tax evasion, promising to pay $1 million in back taxes and penalties.
People are not that easily forgetful, and “Ja Rule” became trending on Twitter with users laughing at the absurdity of trusting Ja Rule with their taxes.
Yet, persistent as he is, the rapper tried to turn things around.
Nice try, Ja Rule, but it's safe to say that promoting any type of event or company where money is involved will get you nowhere.