Digital

Google rejects plan to replace third-party cookies with personal ad IDs

The search giant instead promises to tap user data in aggregate, not individually, as a privacy measure
By Mike Juang. Published on March 03, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Xandr says it will be flexible to work with all ad IDs in the post-cookie future
Credit: Bloomberg

In a move with broad potential impact on the ad tech industry, Google says it will embrace its own ad targeting and tracking solution, rejecting other industry efforts to replace the third-party cookie.

The decision by the world's largest internet platform complicates the prospects for alternative solutions, including Unified ID 2.0, an identity solution spearheaded by The Trade Desk. Unified 2.0 has found support from a lengthy list of ad tech players who have signed on, such as LiveRamp, Nielsen and Criteo. On Wednesday, Xandr announced that it would work with almost any of the ad targeting products in development across the industry, including Unified ID 2.0. Unified ID 2.0 uses an anonymized database of user browsing habits created through user sign-ins.

Google says its decision is unrelated to other industry efforts and "aligns with our work within the Privacy Sandbox which we announced in 2020," a Google spokesperson said. "We believe advances in aggregation, anonymization, on-device processing, and other privacy-preserving technologies offer a solution for relevant advertising grounded in protecting user privacy—and we encourage the industry to partner with us in developing and adopting them."

David Temkin, director of product management, ads privacy and trust at Google, added in a statement: “Once third-party cookies are phased out, we will not build alternative identifiers to track individuals as they browse the web, nor will we use them in our products." Temkin said solutions provided by other providers will not meet “rising consumer expectations for privacy, nor will they stand up to rapidly evolving regulatory restrictions, and therefore aren’t a sustainable long-term investment.”

Related articles
Google thinks it may have found a replacement for third-party cookies
Mike Juang
Google update reveals how companies use browser extensions to harvest data
Mike Juang
Kantar bolsters ad measurement offerings with Google data integration
Mike Juang

“We realize this means other providers may offer a level of user identity for ad tracking across the web that we will not,” said Temkin in the announcement.

Google, of course, remains an advertising behemoth: the company reported fourth quarter ad revenue of $46.20 billion, a 22% increase compared to the same quarter in 2019. Google’s Chrome web browser held more than 60% of browser market share worldwide in February, according to Statcounter.

Google has not yet named a definitive replacement to third party cookies, and says it is working on several potential solutions within its Privacy Sandbox. The Privacy Sandbox is Google's initiative to develop open standards to make the web more private and secure for users, while also supporting publishers. Within the Sandbox, Google's FLoC (Federated Learning of Cohorts) ad targeting technology is leading the pack as a replacement for third-party cookies. Google said FLoC-based cohorts are expected to enter tests with Google Ads advertisers in the second quarter.

Google is vowing to take a more privacy-focused approach to what advertising looks like post-cookie. Instead of relying on personally identifiable information such as email addresses and other markers, its plan is to use aggregate sets of data. In aggregate, it is harder to identify individual users, and could make ad targeting less efficient, Google itself acknowledges in a blog post.

 

In this article:

Mike Juang

Mike Juang covers the world of Ad Tech for Ad Age. He joined Ad Age after writing and producing at CNBC, Cheddar and Bloomberg, and holds a Master's from NYU and from the University of Edinburgh. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Xandr says it will be flexible to work with all ad IDs in the post-cookie future

Xandr says it will be flexible to work with all ad IDs in the post-cookie future
All U.S. Apple stores now open one year after closures began

All U.S. Apple stores now open one year after closures began
Spotify announces ad network in push to monetize the audio-only market

Spotify announces ad network in push to monetize the audio-only market
Inside Triller's troubles, from fights with a music giant to a tripped-up TV launch

Inside Triller's troubles, from fights with a music giant to a tripped-up TV launch
Microsoft says Google and Facebook should pay publishers for news

Microsoft says Google and Facebook should pay publishers for news
Facebook joins Clubhouse, and behind SheaMoisture's 'ode to Black women': Thursday Wake-Up Call

Facebook joins Clubhouse, and behind SheaMoisture's 'ode to Black women': Thursday Wake-Up Call
TikTok's sale to Walmart, Oracle shelved while Biden assesses threat: WSJ

TikTok's sale to Walmart, Oracle shelved while Biden assesses threat: WSJ
Google update reveals how companies use browser extensions to harvest data

Google update reveals how companies use browser extensions to harvest data