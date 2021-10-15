Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Facebook, Mint Mobile, Six Flags and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 15, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Wayfair, Uncommon Goods, MassMutual and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Facebook has “an open conversation on privacy” with an employee named Rochelle, who works on the social network’s privacy team. Ryan Reynolds wants you to know that you can get a copy of his movie “Free Guy” for free when you sign up for Mint Mobile at Best Buy. And Six Flags hypes the Six Flags Fright Fest.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Save the Night
Jägermeister: Save the Night
Premiered on: NHL Hockey, TNT
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 302,273 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $905 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.92%
Attention Index: 130 (30% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Free Copy of Free Guy
Mint Mobile: Free Copy of Free Guy
Premiered on: Impractical Jokers, truTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 54,851,704 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $383,826 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.24%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Talk Network
T-Mobile: The Talk Network
Premiered on: Lone Star Law, Animal Planet
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,689,532,860 (28% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $44,044,203 (29% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.95%
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Fear Is Calling
Six Flags: The Fear Is Calling
Premiered on: Family Feud, MyNetworkTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 50,675,199 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,285 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.83%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
An Open Conversation on Privacy: Rochelle
Facebook: An Open Conversation on Privacy: Rochelle
Premiered on: The ReidOut, MSNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 663,195,539 (34% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,428,382 (36% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.99%
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
