Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Mastercard, Postable, 1-800-Flowers and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on December 17, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Peacock, Dave, AT&T and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: “What says love better than something you can chew on?,” an announcer says in a Mastercard spot that encourages us to buy gifts for our pets this holiday season. A foul-mouthed grandmother explains to her family how they can use Postable to automatically send the family holiday card. And 1-800-Flowers encourages us to “go all out” this Christmas.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Holidays at Nana's House
Postable: Holidays at Nana's House
Premiered on: Aerial America, Smithsonian
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Give Back to Your Pets
Mastercard: Give Back to Your Pets
Premiered on: The Masked Singer, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,309,169 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $241,564 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 4.56%
Attention Index: 77 (23% more interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: Food Brings Us Together
Rouxbe: Holidays: Food Brings Us Together
Premiered on: 20/20 on OWN, Oprah Winfrey Network
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Closer
Goli Nutrition: Closer
Premiered on: Fixer to Fabulous, HGTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 109,517,245 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $348,900 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.87%
Attention Index: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: Go All Out
1-800-FLOWERS.COM: Holidays: Go All Out
Premiered on: Ghost, Independent Film (IFC)
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 64,073,112 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $234,035 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.67%
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

