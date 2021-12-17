Watch the newest commercials from Mastercard, Postable, 1-800-Flowers and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: “What says love better than something you can chew on?,” an announcer says in a Mastercard spot that encourages us to buy gifts for our pets this holiday season. A foul-mouthed grandmother explains to her family how they can use Postable to automatically send the family holiday card. And 1-800-Flowers encourages us to “go all out” this Christmas.