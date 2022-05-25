Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Meta, Miro and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Jon Hamm, the star of Progressive’s latest spot, reveals that he and Flo went on a blind date years ago. Miro, the online collaborative whiteboard platform, explains how one team used its tools to solve a (literal) “monster problem.” And Meta says its Meta Quest 2 VR headset (formerly marketed as the Oculus Quest 2) offers “unbelievably fun fitness.”