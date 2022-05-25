Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Meta, Miro and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 25, 2022.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Jon Hamm, the star of Progressive’s latest spot, reveals that he and Flo went on a blind date years ago. Miro, the online collaborative whiteboard platform, explains how one team used its tools to solve a (literal) “monster problem.” And Meta says its Meta Quest 2 VR headset (formerly marketed as the Oculus Quest 2) offers “unbelievably fun fitness.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Old Flame
Progressive: Old Flame
Premiered on: Judge Jerry, CW
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,966,621,488 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $42,792,808 (22% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.05%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Monster Problem
Miro: Monster Problem
Premiered on: Morning Joe, MSNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 24,855,178 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $202,883 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.37%
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Go For the Handful: No You Go
Goldfish: Go For the Handful: No You Go
Premiered on: America This Morning, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 161,542,775 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $556,375 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.92%
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Fun with Fieri: Outdoors
King's Hawaiian: Fun with Fieri: Outdoors
Premiered on: FOX and Friends, Fox News
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 15,191,935 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $75,065 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.58%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Unbelievably Fun Fitness Is Ready
Meta VR (Oculus VR): Unbelievably Fun Fitness Is Ready
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 293,027,228 (27% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,398,358 (40% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.02%
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

